7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories

Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight-loss diet plan. This simple 1,200 calorie meal plan is tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while cutting calories.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.
Updated February 18, 2020
Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight loss diet plan. This simple 1,200-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while cutting calories so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Each day of this 7-day diet plan features the best foods for weight loss, being high protein, high fiber foods (a combination that research shows can help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer), and strategically balances calories throughout the day so you won't feel starved. The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose the weight.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Make a batch of the Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups to have for breakfast on Days 1 through 3. Freeze any leftovers. Use reusable silicone baking cups to make clean-up a breeze! To buy: amazon.com, $8 for 12
  2. Meal prep a batch of the Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store in air-tight containers to keep fresh for the week. To buy: amazon.com, $19 for 5 (orig. $30)
  3. Hard boil 3 eggs to have for snacks on Days 2, 5 and 6. Store in a reusable silicone bag, like Stasher Bags. To buy: amazon.com, $10 for 1

Day 1

Breakfast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

  • 1 clementine

Lunch (325 calories)

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

  • 1 medium banana

Dinner (468 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 66 g protein, 177 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 32 g fat, 1,186 mg sodium

Day 2

Breakfast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack (192 calories)

  • 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
  • 1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (344 calories)

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

  • 1 clementine

Dinner (373 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 45 g protein, 158 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,488 mg sodium

Day 3

Breakfast (271 calories)

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

  • 2 clementines

Lunch (344 calories)

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

  • 1 medium banana

Dinner (401 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,190 calories, 59 g protein, 176 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 36 g fat, 1,534 mg sodium

Day 4

Breakfast (287 calories)

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

  • 1 clementine

Lunch (344 calories)

P.M. Snack (32 calories)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (521 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 62 g protein, 159 g carbohydrate, 42 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,109 mg sodium

Day 5

Breakfast (287 calories)

A.M. Snack (135 calories)

  • 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese
  • 1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (344 calories)

Dinner (454 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 51 g protein, 161 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,478 mg sodium

Day 6

Breakfast (287 calories)

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

  • 1 medium apple

Lunch (325 calories)

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

  • 1 hard-boiled egg

Dinner (405 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,190 calories, 47 g protein, 168 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1,281 mg sodium

Day 7

Breakfast (285 calories)

Lunch (345 calories)

P.M. Snack (220 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 oz. dark chocolate

Dinner (371 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 47 g protein, 139 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,741 mg sodium

