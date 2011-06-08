The Best and Worst Iced Coffee Drinks & Frozen Coffee Drinks

How to order a healthier iced coffee.

The popular Starbucks Frappuccino set the stage for our love of iced coffees and frozen coffee drinks at fast-food restaurants like McDonald's, Dunkin Donuts, Seattle's Best and Einstein Bros. But each of these choices and more come with varying degrees of nutritional value. Here's a look at how 16-ounce iced coffee and frozen coffee drinks stack up nutritionally, in terms of calories and fat, at some popular fast-food restaurants.

Overall, you can make the best choices by choosing the smallest size available, opting for skim milk and asking your barista to withhold any whipped or chocolate topping. Ordering the iced coffee (mocha) version of each of these drinks can cut the calorie load significantly-in some shops by as much as half. Also, a straight-up iced coffee (with skim milk, which you might have to specify) is, of course, the skinniest sip-most of the 16-ounce varieties deliver less than 100 calories.

-Brierley Wright, M.S., R.D., EatingWell Nutrition Editor

Dunkin Donuts Coffee Coolata

A small is 16 ounces and delivers 240 calories, 4 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 49 g sugar, 90 mg sodium.

Order it with skim milk, instead of whole, and you'll save 30 calories and ditch the total and saturated fat altogether.

The Worst of the Iced Coffee Drinks: McDonald's Frappe Mocha

A medium is 16 ounces and delivers 560 calories, 24 g fat, a day's worth of saturated fat (15 g), 70 g sugar, 160 mg sodium. Skip the whipped cream and chocolate drizzle and you'll save 90 calories, 7 g fat and 4 g saturated fat, plus a little sugar and sodium. I was surprised to learn that it's comparable nutrition-wise to a Big Mac-which has 540 calories, 29 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 9 g sugar, 1,040 mg sodium.

Save even more with a small: it's 12 ounces and has 450 calories, 20 g fat, 13 g saturated, 56 g sugar, 130 mg sodium.

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

The Starbucks Grande (a medium) is 16 ounces and delivers 360 calories, 14 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 54 g sugar, 210 mg sodium. Order it without whipped cream and swap their standard 2% milk for skim and save 130 calories, 13 g fat and some sugar and sodium and nix all the saturated fat.

An even lighter sip is their Mocha Light Frappuccino (Grande, 16 ounces): 140 calories, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 29 g sugar, 190 mg sodium.

Seattle's Best Chocolate Javakula

A medium (16-ounces) delivers 410 calories, 14 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 51 g sugar, 220 mg sodium. Order it without the whipped cream to save 90 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g saturated fat and a little sugar and sodium.

Einstein Bros. Cafe Mocha

The only size available is 18 ounces and delivers 510 calories, 8 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 64 g sugar, 160 mg sodium.

Au Bon Pain Mocha Blast

A medium (16 ounces) Mocha Blast-which has an ice cream base-adds up to 440 calories, 17 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 74 g sugar, 95 mg sodium.

EatingWell Frozen Mochaccino

If you lust after those frothy frozen coffee drinks at your local coffee shop, then this mochaccino recipe is for you. This easy homemade version uses low-fat milk, cocoa powder, coffee and just a little bit of maple syrup, so it has a fraction of the calories of a traditional version. (A small mocha frappuccino at Starbucks is 270 calories!) Coffee ice cubes, made by freezing coffee in an ice cube tray, make this drink frosty and give it a big, strong coffee flavor. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.

Get the Recipe: EatingWell Frozen Mochaccino "

Greek Iced Coffee

This frothy delight is a great summer treat when the summer heat makes hot coffee less appealing.

Get the Recipe: Greek Iced Coffee "