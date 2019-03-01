5 Powerful Health Benefits of Asparagus You Probably Didn't Know

Asparagus can help fight cancer, is good for your brain and can help you slim down. Read more about asparagus nutrition and the benefits of eating asparagus.

Asparagus is a spring vegetable that's packed with nutrition. When you buy asparagus, either fresh from the farmers' market or grocery store, it's best to eat it right away. Asparagus pairs nicely with lots of other spring vegetables and flavors-think peas, garlic or new potatoes.

1 cup of cooked asparagus has 40 calories, 4 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 404 milligrams of potassium. Potassium is good for blood pressure and asparagus also contains a compound called asparaptine, which helps improve blood flow and in turn helps lower blood pressure.

Recipes to Try: Healthy and Delicious Recipe for Fresh Asparagus

If you need more reasons to enjoy this yummy vegetable read on to see some surprising reasons asparagus good for you.

1. It's Loaded with Nutrients and Nutrition Benefits

3759377.jpg

Asparagus is a nutrient-packed vegetable. It is a very good source of fiber, folate, vitamins A, C, E and K, as well as chromium, a trace mineral that enhances the ability of insulin to transport glucose from the bloodstream into cells. That's good news if you're watching your blood sugar.

2. It Can Help Fight Cancer

Pictured recipe: Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables

This herbaceous plant-along with avocado, kale and Brussels sprouts-is a particularly rich source of glutathione, a detoxifying compound that helps break down carcinogens and other harmful compounds like free radicals. This is why eating asparagus may help protect against and fight certain forms of cancer, such as bone, breast, colon, larynx and lung cancers.

3. Asparagus Is Packed with Antioxidants

4473437.jpg

It's one of the top ranked fruits and vegetables for its ability to neutralize cell-damaging free radicals. This may help slow the aging process and reduce inflammation. Get more anti-aging foods here.

4. Asparagus Is a Brain Booster

Another anti-aging property of this delicious spring veggie is that it may help our brains fight cognitive decline. Like leafy greens, asparagus delivers folate, which works with vitamin B12-found in fish, poultry, meat and dairy-to help prevent cognitive impairment. In a study from Tufts University, older adults with healthy levels of folate and B12 performed better on a test of response speed and mental flexibility. (If you're 50-plus, be sure you're getting enough B12: your ability to absorb it decreases with age.) Learn more about anti-aging foods with our best foods to help keep your brain young.

5. It's a Natural Diuretic

grilled asparagus

Pictured recipe: Grilled Asparagus

It contains high levels of the amino acid asparagine, which serves as a natural diuretic, and increased urination not only releases fluid but helps rid the body of excess salts. This is especially beneficial for people who suffer from edema (an accumulation of fluids in the body's tissues) and those who have high blood pressure or other heart-related diseases.

And finally, to answer a question I often get regarding why eating asparagus causes a strong urinary odor: asparagus contains a unique compound that, when metabolized, gives off a distinctive smell in the urine. Young asparagus contains higher concentrations of the compound so the odor is stronger after eating these vernal shoots. There are, however, no harmful effects, either from the sulfuric compounds or the odor! While it is believed that most people produce these odorous compounds after eating asparagus, few people have the ability to detect the smell.

The most common type of asparagus is green, but you might see two others in supermarkets and restaurants: white, which is more delicate and difficult to harvest, and purple, which is smaller and fruitier in flavor. No matter the type you choose, asparagus is a tasty, versatile vegetable that can be cooked in myriad ways or enjoyed raw in salads.

Keep in mind these cooking tips to preserve antioxidants and keep your preparation healthy:

* Roast, grill or stir-fry your asparagus. These quick-cooking, waterless methods will preserve the fabulous nutritional content and antioxidant power of asparagus. (Click here for how-to details on the best asparagus prep and cooking directions.)