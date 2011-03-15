Hot Foods Trends That Are Worth Trying

The trendiest foods for 2011.

Food trends come and go-remember when cabbage soup was a hot way to lose weight? But some trendy foods have health benefits that make it worthwhile to jump on the bandwagon. Here are a couple of trendy foods that are not only good for you, they taste great too.

-Jessie Price, EatingWell Food Editor

In your 30s: Beans

These humble ingredients are generally inexpensive, high in protein and fiber and truly versatile. Plus with the increase in interest in eating less meat, beans are getting more attention than ever as a great plant-based source of protein.

Pictured Recipe: Greek Bison Burgers

Buffalo

Common buzz words for buffalo include "healthy," "high protein," and "sustainable." And with only 145 calories and 5 grams of fat per 3-ounce serving, lean bison is lower in calories and fat than lean beef.

Dark Chocolate

Not only can dark chocolate satisfy a craving, recent research shows it also may help keep your heart healthy. (It has some of the same heart-healthy flavonols that are found in green tea and red wine.) And these days, there are plenty of options at the supermarket for intense dark chocolate and cocoa that are wonderful for cooking.

Heirloom Apples

An apple a day... With plenty of vitamin C, apples may help with keeping your immune system strong and your skin healthy. Recently not only have new varieties like the Honeycrisp and Jazz come to market older varieties like Black Oxford and Roxbury Russet have been making a comeback as well.

Jícama

As recently as ten years ago, jícama was a novelty ingredient. Now you can find this homely tuber in almost any supermarket. It adds great crunch and a sweet-nutty flavor to salads. Plus it's loaded with vitamin C and fiber which can help with digestion.

Kale

Dark leafy greens like kale are particularly rich in vitamins A, C and K. Kale also provides folate, which is an important nutrient for women of child-bearing age. Greens of all sorts are showing up in produce departments and in home kitchens and the buzz about recipes for kale "chips" has been off the charts this year. Common types of kale in the markets these days include curly, lacinato (dinosaur) and purple Russian.

Pictured Recipe: Quick Kimchi

Kimchi

This Korean dish of fermented vegetables has seen a rise in interest along with other fermented foods, including yogurt and kombucha. Besides provides phytonutrients and fiber, kimchi also supplies Lactobacillus and other "good" bacteria that some experts think can help boost immune defenses.

Miso

Here's another way to get a dose of soy in your diet, and it's fermented (also trendy these days.) However miso is high in sodium, so it's best used in relatively small amounts in recipes.

pomegranate_nd10_310.jpg

Pomegranate

This fruit has been riding a wave of popularity for years, and it's still going strong. Perhaps that's because of all the money POM Wonderful has put into health research on the fruit. The health claims aren't all hype. In fact pomegranate juice does have more antioxidants than most other fruit juices.

popcorn.jpg

Popcorn

Who knew popcorn was a health food? Actually popcorn is a healthy whole grain and as long as you eat it without loading it down with tons of butter and salt it's a great choice.

Popsicles

A hip and healthy way to enjoy a sweet treat, popsicles come in a perfect portion-controlled serving and many are low in calories and fat. With fun do-it-yourself pop molds you can experiment with making your own at home out of wholesome fruit, yogurt, milk and juice.

Purple Potatoes

Purple and blue foods like purple potatoes are full of anthocynanins and proanthocyanidins, antioxidants that may help keep the heart healthy and the brain functioning optimally. Purple carrots, watermelon radishes, and other blue-hued vegetables are new favorites with chefs and home cooks alike.

Quinoa

As companies from Frito Lay to McDonalds scramble to get whole grains into their products and onto their menus, it's clear that the whole grain revolution is here. And as part of this revolution, quinoa has taken America by storm. This grain is packed with fiber and protein, and to top it off, it only takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook.

Soy

Packed with high-quality protein and food-for-you phytochemicals, soy seems to be a naturally healthful choice. But despite its healthy halo, some experts say soy isn't a good choice for everyone, and overdoing it could be problematic for people with some health conditions. The bottom line: A little soy such as edamame, soy milk or tofu each day can be good for you. Most experts recommend eating just one to two servings a day.

1. Green Tea

Tea

Studies show if you drink tea regularly, you may reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. How? Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids. And tea's not just for drinking straight up. It's also a great ingredient for everything from cocktails to desserts.

Tomatillos

These little green husk-covered beauties deliver vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and fiber, so it's great new that they're showing up in supermarkets around the country.

Meatless_Monday_10_Vegetarian_Recipes_You_Must_Try.jpg