Winter Foods to Boost Antioxidants

Blue, purple, red and black foods for better health.

It's good to be blue! Naturally blue-and even red, black and purple-foods get their color from anthocyanins, antioxidants linked to a host of health benefits, from lowering cancer and heart disease risk to quelling inflammation. Blueberries are a top source, but they aren't in season in the winter, so try these four delicious alternatives instead. Download a FREE Best Winter Recipes Cookbook!

Image zoom

Black Rice

Researchers at Louisiana State University recently reported that black rice boasts anthocyanin levels rivaling those of blueberries. Eat 3/4 cup black rice to get as many anthocyanins as you'd find in a serving (1/2 cup) of blueberries.

Purple Potatoes

These deeply colored tubers have two to three times more antioxidants than their pale counterparts-and their skin has the most anthocyanins. Eat 11/3 cups to get the same dose as a serving of blueberries.

Image zoom

Red Wine & Grape Juice

Research points to a heart-protective effect from drinking red wine and dark-purple Concord grape juice. A bit less than two glasses of wine or 11/2 cups of 100-percent grape juice delivers as many anthocyanins as a serving of blueberries.

Pictured Recipe: Black Bean Quesadillas

Black Beans

Black beans are a cheap, easy way to get anthocyanins-plus some fiber, folate and iron. Serve yourself 2/3 cup to get what a serving of blueberries offers.

Pictured Recipe: Braised Winter Vegetable Pasta