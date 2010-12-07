5 Secrets to a Stress-Free Christmas Dinner
Take the worry out of holiday planning!
Pictured recipe: Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Cranberry-Port Sauce
The first year I planned Christmas dinner was nerve-racking, I didn't really know where to start! Then I thought about how my mom planned her holiday meals. When I followed her 5 unofficial rules, I found that my holiday meal planning was relatively stress-free. Happy holiday meal planning!
Rule 1: Ask your guests about any special diet considerations.
Pictured recipe: Chard & Herbed Ricotta Galette
Before you have your menu figured out, make sure that everyone attending will have enough to eat. If my friend with celiac disease is coming, for instance, I make sure to choose a dessert that doesn't use any ingredients, like flour, that contain gluten, such as fresh fruit with chocolate fondue. And if a vegetarian will be dining with us, I make them a special main dish, like squash stuffed with white beans and chard or a tart full of roasted vegetables.
Rule 2: Start with the main event.
Pictured recipe: Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce
I like to figure out the focus of the meal first, then plan the rest of the menu around it. I often do a roasted hunk of meat, like a roast pork loin, because it's not time-intensive. I can pop it in the oven and pretty much forget about it until the timer goes off. But you can change things up a bit by giving your meal an Italian twist and make lasagna or stuffed shells, or even do a fantastic stew or braise. Last year I made Tuscan Pork Loin and at least 5 of my relatives asked for the recipe!
Rule 3: Plan for at least three side dishes for a well-rounded meal.
Pictured recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate
I find that a well-rounded meal contains these three elements: a salad, one green vegetable, like Brussels sprouts or green beans, and a starchy dish, like mashed potatoes, squash or sweet potatoes. I might plan on more side dishes than that, but I know I'll at least want to fill in those three "holes." I try to pick as many recipes as possible that can be made entirely or at least partially in advance so I can relax as much as possible the day of the party.
Rule 4: Keep the apps quick.
Pictured recipe: 3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites
Appetizers are where I spend the least amount of planning time. It's not that they're an afterthought, it's just that I usually keep appetizers on the simple side, cheese and crackers, nuts and veggies and dip. Sometimes I do get inspired to make something a little more special, but if I do, I keep it equally simple.
Rule 5: Don't forget dessert!
Pictured recipe: Spritz Cookies
What's a holiday meal without dessert? I always choose a recipe that can be done in advance so I have one less thing to cook on the actual day.