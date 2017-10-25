Hot Potato! 10 Healthy Baked Potato Toppings You Haven't Tried
Baked potatoes make an easy and healthy dinner. Check out these genius baked potato topping ideas.
Remember baked potatoes? I'll admit I almost forgot about them amidst the grain-bowl carb-swap cauliflower craze. Baked potatoes are the ultimate comfort food—starchy, warm and filling, they're the perfect antidote to a chilly autumn night. It's amazing how something so wholesome, so available and inexpensive could be so delicious too. But it's true. And baked potatoes are also healthy.
What about the carbs, you say? I say, what about them, indeed! I'll admit, I too avoided potatoes for a long time. But no more. I will have my baked spuds and eat the skin too. Here's why: Potatoes are rich in vitamin C (good for keeping your immune system healthy) and potassium (good for healthy blood pressure) and offer some fiber, especially when eaten with the skin on. And according to my trusty nutrition sources here at EatingWell, eating more fiber will help you lose weight-and keep it off. All of that for about 50 cents per potato! Is that a bargain or what?
In fact, the problem with most baked potatoes isn't even the potato itself, but the gobs of butter, sour cream and other not-so-healthy toppings people load onto it. So let's get back to basics and have baked spuds for dinner tonight! Learn how to make baked potatoes here, and then try our healthy baked potato toppings.
10 Healthy Baked Potato Toppings
Ham & Broccoli
½ cup cooked broccoli florets; 3 tablespoons heated diced ham; 1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt; ¼ cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese
495 calories, 24g protein, 70g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 3g sugar, 15g fat, 7g saturated fat, 1,785mg potassium, 233mg sodium
Italian Veggie
¼ cup chopped zucchini cooked with ¼ cup canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes and ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning; ¼ cup shredded Italian-blend cheese
394 calories, 15g protein, 74g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 4g sugar, 7g fat, 4g saturated fat, 1,725mg potassium, 213mg sodium
Cottage Cheese & Roasted Tomato
½ cup red and/or yellow cherry tomatoes roasted in 2 teaspoons olive oil; ¼ cup cottage cheese; 1 teaspoon snipped fresh chives
425 calories, 16g protein, 71g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 6g sugar, 10g fat, 2g saturated fat, 1,767mg potassium, 252mg sodium
Bacon & Avocado
2 slices cooked bacon; ¼ avocado; 2 tablespoons salsa; 2 tablespoons shredded Colby Jack cheese
508 calories, 18g protein, 75g carbohydrates, 8g fiber, 5g sugar, 17g fat, 5g saturated fat, 1,873mg potassium, 557mg sodium
Marinara Meat Sauce
2 ounces lean ground beef cooked with ⅓ cup sliced mushrooms and 3 tablespoons pasta sauce; 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
447 calories, 22g protein, 72g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 5g sugar, 9g fat, 3g saturated fat, 1,804mg potassium, 327mg sodium
Scallion-Ranch
1 tablespoon low-fat ranch dressing; 2 teaspoons chopped scallions
322 calories, 8g protein, 70g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 3g sugar, 2g fat, 1,570mg potassium, 187mg sodium
Tomato-Pesto
1 tablespoon prepared pesto; 1 chopped small plum tomato
368 calories, 9g protein, 70g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 4g sugar, 7g fat, 1g saturated fat, 1,717mg potassium, 174mg sodium
Creamy Horseradish
1 tablespoon reduced-fat sour cream mixed with 1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish
321 calories, 9g protein, 68g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 3g sugar, 3g fat, 1g saturated fat, 1,578mg potassium, 40mg sodium
Creamy Chive
1 tablespoon pureed low-fat cottage cheese; 2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives
302 calories, 9g protein, 68g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 3g sugar, 1g fat, 1,545mg potassium, 71mg sodium
Tex-Mex
1 tablespoon refried beans; 1 tablespoon prepared tomato salsa; 1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro
310 calories, 9g protein, 70g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 3g sugar, 1g fat, 1,588mg potassium, 149mg sodium