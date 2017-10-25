Hot Potato! 10 Healthy Baked Potato Toppings You Haven't Tried

Remember baked potatoes? I'll admit I almost forgot about them amidst the grain-bowl carb-swap cauliflower craze. Baked potatoes are the ultimate comfort food—starchy, warm and filling, they're the perfect antidote to a chilly autumn night. It's amazing how something so wholesome, so available and inexpensive could be so delicious too. But it's true. And baked potatoes are also healthy.

What about the carbs, you say? I say, what about them, indeed! I'll admit, I too avoided potatoes for a long time. But no more. I will have my baked spuds and eat the skin too. Here's why: Potatoes are rich in vitamin C (good for keeping your immune system healthy) and potassium (good for healthy blood pressure) and offer some fiber, especially when eaten with the skin on. And according to my trusty nutrition sources here at EatingWell, eating more fiber will help you lose weight-and keep it off. All of that for about 50 cents per potato! Is that a bargain or what?