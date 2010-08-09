Foods to Boost—or Bust—Fertility

With fertility treatments on the rise, it's natural to wonder if eating certain foods can boost one's baby-making odds. In fact, recent studies have revealed that foods and specific nutrients can enhance a man's virility. Find out which foods can amp-or dampen-virility. -Ana Mantica

Consuming more of certain nutrients found in fruits and vegetables, including folate, vitamin C and lycopene, was linked with healthier sperm counts in a 2009 study of 61 men published in the Fertility and Sterility journal. Researchers speculate that the antioxidants improve sperm quality.

Attention wanna-be daddies: Dump your soda! A 2010 Danish study found a link between cola consumption and reduced sperm quality. After tracking the cola intake of 2,554 men, scientists found that those who consumed more than 20 (12-ounce) cans of soda a week (that's nearly three each day) were more likely to have reduced sperm count, reports a study in the American Journal of Epidemiology. Scientists are not sure what in cola may harm sperm, but it does not appear to be caffeine.