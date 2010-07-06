5 Ways to Dress Up a Can of Tuna

I can think of so many reasons to adore the lowly canned tuna fish: It's affordable. It's high in omega-3 fats (psst… those are the ones that are good for your heart, your mood and your skin). I love that I can store it in my cupboard until just when I need it. And it's such a versatile ingredient. Plus, canned albacore tuna has low levels of mercury and is a sustainable choice if it's labeled as troll- or pole-caught, from the U.S. or British Columbia. Another healthy choice is chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, and has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna.