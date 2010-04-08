Is Fiber Good for Weight Loss?
Eating more fiber can help you lose weight, even if you don't make other changes to your diet. Fiber is super-filling. You digest it more slowly than simple starches and sugars. Plus, dieters who were told to get at least 30 grams of fiber a day, but given no other dietary parameters, lost a significant amount of weight, found a recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Not only is it great for keeping your appetite-and your weight-in check, fiber has loads of other health benefits. It's heart-healthy, good for your gut health, can reduce your risk of diabetes and certain cancers and helps you poop on the regular. The only downside is, most of us aren't getting the recommended amount of fiber. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends women eat least 25 grams of fiber each day (36 grams for men). Check out these 7 foods to get your fill.
Pictured Recipe: All-American Apple Pies
1. Apples
A medium apple (3-inch diameter) contains 4 grams of fiber; a large apple (3¼-inch diameter) has 5. Apples also offer a bit of vitamin C and potassium.
Pictured Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Green Beans with Parmesan
2. Green Beans
One cup boasts 4 grams of fiber, plus a healthy dose (30% daily value) of skin-helping vitamin C.
Pictured Recipe: Taco-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
3. Sweet Potatoes
A medium-size baked sweet potato, skin included, offers 5 grams of fiber-for just 103 calories. It's also a nutrition powerhouse: providing 438% daily value of eye-healthy vitamin A, 37% daily value of vitamin C, plus some potassium, vitamin E, iron, magnesium and phytochemicals like beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin.
Pictured Recipe: Muesli with Raspberries
4. Raspberries
Raspberries are a great source of fiber. Just one cup of raspberries has 8 grams of fiber. Raspberries are also an excellent source of vitamin C.
Pictured Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries
5. Strawberries
One cup of strawberries has a respectable 3 grams of fiber and more than a full day's recommended dose of vitamin C-an antioxidant that helps keep skin healthy.
Pictured Recipe: Chickpea Curry (Chhole)
6. Chickpeas
Just 3/4 cup of chickpeas has a whopping 8 grams of fiber! You also get a good amount of vitamin B6 and folate, both of which play a role in forming healthy new cells.
Pictured Recipe: Pumpkin Overnight Oats
7. Pumpkin
A cup of cooked pumpkin contains 3 grams of fiber. You also get vitamin A (245% daily value), vitamins C, E and potassium.