Is Fiber Good for Weight Loss?

Eating more fiber can help you lose weight, even if you don't make other changes to your diet. Fiber is super-filling. You digest it more slowly than simple starches and sugars. Plus, dieters who were told to get at least 30 grams of fiber a day, but given no other dietary parameters, lost a significant amount of weight, found a recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Not only is it great for keeping your appetite-and your weight-in check, fiber has loads of other health benefits. It's heart-healthy, good for your gut health, can reduce your risk of diabetes and certain cancers and helps you poop on the regular. The only downside is, most of us aren't getting the recommended amount of fiber. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends women eat least 25 grams of fiber each day (36 grams for men). Check out these 7 foods to get your fill.