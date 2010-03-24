How to Host a Delicious Easter Brunch on a Budget

I'm hosting Easter brunch this year. As if looking through my billions of brunch recipes trying to decide what to make wasn't enough of a challenge, I'm also putting a cap on how much I spend. Budget-friendly recipes are a must. Can I really pull off holiday entertaining on a budget? I can, if I choose my menu wisely.

This year, I'll skip the expensive spiral ham I usually serve and make a frittata with ham in it instead. That way I can still have ham (what's a brunch without ham?!) but I can buy it in a smaller quantity. I'm going to keep it simple, but it's still going to be delicious—and I bet my guests won't even notice the difference.

Easter Brunch Menu on a Budget

Strawberry-Orange Muffins

strawberry orange muffins

We love the combination of strawberry and orange in this sweet breakfast muffin with a streusel topping. For a less conventional (but equally delicious) twist, try the basil variation listed in the recipe. The hint of basil complements the fruity berries wonderfully.

Get the recipe: Strawberry-Orange Muffins

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic

grilled asparagus with bacon and parmesan

These prosciutto-wrapped bundles of grilled asparagus are a delicious addition to a spring brunch or elegant dinner. And the balsamic glaze adds some welcome sweetness. If you don't have an outdoor grill, you can use a grill pan on your stovetop.

Get the recipe: Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic

Couscous, Lentil & Arugula Salad with Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

Couscous, Lentil & Arugula Salad with Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

This hearty combination of whole-wheat couscous and lentils perched atop a lightly dressed bed of arugula makes a tasty vegetarian main-course salad. The lemony vinaigrette is especially good for bringing out the spicy notes of the arugula.

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham