500-Calorie Dinners: Chicken

Lean chicken is always a favorite, especially if you're watching your weight. Try these delicious 500-calorie chicken dinners that will keep you feeling full and satisfied all evening long.

Lean boneless, skinless chicken breast has always ranked as a favorite, especially for anyone trying to lose weight. With only 140 calories and a whopping 26 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving, this low-calorie, high-protein meat will help to fill you up and keep you feeling satisfied for fewer calories. Rich, dark meat is slightly higher in calories but its intense flavor and moistness make it a delicious trade-off when you want to switch things up from traditional chicken breasts. Here we pulled together some of our best 500-calorie dinners with chicken for weight loss. If you're following a 1,500-calorie diet (a calorie level most people will lose weight following), 500 calories at dinner is an appropriate amount to aim for. Browse these delicious recipes, featuring chicken breasts, thighs and drumsticks, to find your new favorite chicken dinner recipe.

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

453 calories

In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. This delicious sheet-pan dinner will quickly become a favorite.

Serve with:

2 slices whole-wheat baguette, ¼ inch thick (37 calories)

Total: 490 calories

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

408 calories

This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. Use leftover cooked chicken, if you have it on hand, for a fast dinner shortcut.

Serve with:

2 cups mixed greens (18 calories)

1 Tbsp. Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette (53 calories)

Total: 479 calories

kale taco salad

429 calories

This main-dish salad recipe tops hearty kale with lean poached chicken, a mix of tasty toppings and a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything. The secret to the easy and amazing dressing: store-bought ranch dressing and pickled jalapeños.

Serve with:

1 ear Corn on the Cob (74 calories)

Total: 503 calories

chimichurri chicken

261 calories

Roasted chicken is marinated and topped with chimichurri: a no-cook herby-garlicky sauce from Argentina and Uruguay. It's delicious on grilled proteins, vegetables and just about anything! Here, we use it to double the flavor of basic grilled chicken breasts. The chicken is baked with and topped with this flavor-packed sauce.

Serve with:

1 cup Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies (97 calories)

1/2 cup Basic Quinoa tossed with 1 tsp. chimichurri sauce (148 calories)

Total: 506 calories

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken

Curried Chicken: 198 calories

Chili-Lime Chicken: 196 calories

Save time and maximize your efforts by mixing up two separate chicken marinades and cooking multiple recipes at once. This simple but flavorful meal-prep chicken dinner idea lets you cook ahead and not be bored with your choices by mid-week. Both recipes are roasted together on a baking sheet; a foil barrier keeps them separate.

For the Curried Chicken, serve with:

1/4 naan bread (76 calories)

2/3 cup Moroccan Lentil Salad (250 calories)

Total: 524 calories

For the Chili-Lime Chicken, serve with:

1/2 cup brown rice seasoned with cilantro and lime (124 calories)

1 cup Pineapple & Avocado Salad (186 calories)

Total: 506 calories

chicken souvlaki

371 calories

Chicken is prepared Greek-style as souvlaki-skewered and grilled. Served with tzatziki, a traditional yogurt-based sauce, and a hearty barley pilaf, this fresh and delicious Mediterranean meal will leave your taste buds tingling and your stomach satisfied.

Serve with:

2 cups mixed greens (18 calories)

1 Tbsp. Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette (86 calories)

Total: 475 calories

Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

408 calories

Mustard-and-thyme-coated chicken thighs sit on a bed of caramelized sweet potatoes and red onion. They cook up fast in a very hot oven-perfect for a quick, healthy weeknight chicken dinner.

Serve with:

1 cup Apple Spinach Salad with Thyme-Dijon Vinaigrette (97 calories)

Total: 505 calories

500-Calorie Dinners: Chicken

328 calories

In this easy sheet-pan dinner, a sweet-and-savory glaze and a colorful medley of vegetables transform chicken drumsticks into a satisfying meal.

Serve with:

2/3 cup Brown Rice Pilaf (199 calories)

Total: 527 calories

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo

278 calories

Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a satisfying meal and only involves 15 minutes of prep.

Serve with:

2 cups mixed greens (18 calories)

1 oz. goat cheese (80 calories)

1 Tbsp. pine nuts (57 calories)

2 Tbsp. Basil Vinaigrette (96 calories)

Total: 529 calories

3879388.jpg

324 calories

Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce for even more of a spicy kick.

Serve with:

1 piece Real Cornbread (186 calories)

Total: 510 calories