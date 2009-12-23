4 foods to help you quit smoking (and 3 that make it harder)
My sister is trying to quit smoking for good. I know it's really hard for her to kick the habit, so when I found out we were doing this piece in EatingWell Magazine that certain foods can help-or hurt-your chances of quitting, I knew I had to pass it on. Here's the scoop:
- According to a study out of Duke University, these 4 foods make cigarettes taste terrible:
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Noncarbonated beverages, such as water and fruit juice
- These three foods make cigarettes taste better (avoid!):
- Meat
- Coffee
- Alcoholic beverages
Researchers can't explain why, but they think that foods may alter saliva production and temporarily change taste buds in a way that makes cigarettes more or less palatable.
- Puff up your diet with more of the foods that can give you a leg up on quitting with these healthy recipes:
