4 foods to help you quit smoking (and 3 that make it harder)

Michelle Edelbaum
December 23, 2009
My sister is trying to quit smoking for good. I know it's really hard for her to kick the habit, so when I found out we were doing this piece in EatingWell Magazine that certain foods can help-or hurt-your chances of quitting, I knew I had to pass it on. Here's the scoop:

  • According to a study out of Duke University, these 4 foods make cigarettes taste terrible:
  • Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Dairy Products
  • Noncarbonated beverages, such as water and fruit juice
  • These three foods make cigarettes taste better (avoid!):
  • Meat
  • Coffee
  • Alcoholic beverages

Researchers can't explain why, but they think that foods may alter saliva production and temporarily change taste buds in a way that makes cigarettes more or less palatable.

