How to make chili from start to finish in 30 minutes

From chuck wagon to roadside diner to epicurean cook-off, chili has been an all-American favorite for well over a century. Here at EatingWell, we haven't been making chili for quite that long-but we do have some recipes that date back to the 1990s. We have chili recipes made with beef, lamb, chicken, and even some excellent vegetarian chili recipes too. Many of these recipes involve long, slow cooking on the back of the stove-just what you want on a chilly (get it?) fall weekend. (Got more time? Make chili in your crock pot.) There are times, though-and tonight is one of them-when I want to go home and make chili for dinner. In 30 minutes. (In the mood for soup? Try these 30-minute soup recipes.)

Impossible, you say? Not at all. Here are tips for chili success from our collective years of experience.

Chili Trick #1: Season Boldly

Using generous amounts of spice in your chili is a great way to add flavor in no time without added fat or calories. Classic chili spices include chili and cumin (and cayenne for those who like it really hot).

Chili Trick #2: Use More Beans

You don't need to always follow the Texans and eat meat-only chili-use beans and make a vegetarian chili instead! Beans add fiber and are healthy and inexpensive. Yes, you can make chili with dry beans, but when you're in a hurry, canned beans are a fabulous option. If you're watching your sodium intake just be sure to look for a brand that has lower sodium or even no added salt. And you should rinse all canned beans before using to significantly reduce sodium levels.

Chili Trick #3: Add Whole Grains

If you're trying to get dinner done super quick and you don't have time to throw together cornbread or some brown rice to serve with your chili, here's another option: simply add some whole grains to your chili. Bulgur is a great option for this.

Chili Trick #4: Sneak in Extra Veggies

Beyond the traditional tomato base, it's easy to sneak extra vitamins into your chili by adding more vegetables. Depending on what you have on hand, try shredded sweet potatoes, zucchini, peppers and/or carrots. For less-sneaky (but still delicious) options, try adding frozen corn or frozen chopped okra.

True to its name, here's the fast, healthy, satisfying vegetarian chili you can make for dinner tonight.