Lunches for 400 Calories or Less

If you're trying to lose weight, spacing your calories out strategically during the day between breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks can help you feel satisfied after each meal. These delicious 400-calorie lunches fit nicely into a 1,500-calorie day-a calorie level most people will lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week when following. Plus, we made sure they have plenty of fiber and protein, both of which help you feel full (no more hunger pangs). These simple lunches can be prepped ahead of time to take on-the-go or can be quickly assembled on the spot in 15 minutes or less, making them perfect for busy weeks. These healthy and delicious 400-calorie lunches will help you stay satisfied while you're slimming down.

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

325 calories

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes for a delicious and healthy vegetarian lunch. Healthy fats from the avocado and fiber from a variety of veggies will keep you full. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

Serve with:

• 1 small apple (77 calories)

Total: 402 calories

chicken avocado blt

340 calories

Who doesn't love a BLT? This version has an added bonus of avocado, and extra protein from chicken. Better yet, it's rolled into a neat little wrap and perfect for a packed lunch.

Serve with:

• 1 cup strawberries (46 calories)

Total: 386 calories

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

404 calories

This crunchy black bean salad is complete with a spicy cilantro dressing for a Mexican flair. It's easy to throw together and take on-the-go. The black beans add protein and fiber but you can substitute cooked chicken or a different protein if you'd prefer.

Total: 404 calories

salmon salad

377 calories

Good-quality canned salmon is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Mix it with pesto-spiked yogurt and pile it old-school style into a halved avocado for a quick and healthy lunch.

Total: 377 calories

4565013.jpg

376 calories

Have you ever tried making pizza with pita bread before? Just pop it in the toaster oven for a super-easy vegetarian lunch. Round out the meal with mixed greens dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Total: 376 calories

410 calories

This egg salad wrap is simple and delicious. Iceberg lettuce makes a great low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad. Serve with 1/2 cup carrot sticks (about 1 medium carrot)-instead of the 1 cup the recipe suggests-to come closer to 400 calories, or, to eat more veg, go for the full cup and you'll clock in around 435 calories.

Total: 410 calories

4525974.jpg

380 calories

Who says bento boxes are just for kids? This healthy bento-style lunch is loaded with clean, satisfying foods and can be quickly packed to take on-the-go.

Total: 380 calories

Greek Salad Wraps

333 calories

Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives-plus chickpeas for a protein punch-gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. We left the feta cheese out to keep this recipe vegan but you can add feta if you wish. Note: 1 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese = 25 calories.

Serve with:

• 1 medium orange (62 calories)

Total: 395 calories

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

296 calories

This salad is topped with a delicious green goddess dressing with avocado, buttermilk and herbs. Swiss cheese and chicken make it satisfying and protein-filled. It's quick to prepare, especially if you have cooked chicken on hand.

Serve with:

• 5 whole-wheat crackers (98 calories)

Total: 394 calories

Tuna

375 calories

This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach and with refreshing orange slices, this is an easy and light lunch that will keep you full until dinnertime.

Total: 375 calories

Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad

400 calories

This mason jar salad lunch is the epitome of easy. Creamy cashew sauce is layered with roasted veggies, tofu and greens for a delicious vegan lunch.

Total: 400 calories

4615505.jpg

323 calories

When you're craving a sub but you don't want all the carbs, these turkey-and-cheese deli sandwiches on cucumber rolls are a healthy alternative. Plus, you can easily pack them up for work or school or a picnic-no soggy bread here!

Serve with:

• 1 hard-boiled egg (78 calories)

Total: 401 calories

delicious looking green salad

390 calories

This veggie-packed salad has plenty of protein and fiber, so you'll feel full and satisfied. Prep the ingredients ahead of time for an easy vegan lunch idea to pack for work.

Total: 390 calories

4565010.jpg

354 calories

The classic flavor combination of apple and Cheddar is highlighted with brown mustard and fresh greens. Tucked in a hearty whole-wheat pita and toasted, this savory and satisfying 15-minute lunch will hit the spot.

Serve with:

• 15 pistachios (50 calories)

Total: 404 calories

Creamy Avocado & White Bean Wrap

346 calories

White beans mashed with ripe avocado and blended with sharp Cheddar makes an incredibly rich, flavorful filling for this wrap. The tangy, spicy slaw adds crunch. Wrap these up to take as a healthy and portable lunch for work.

Serve with:

• 1/2 cup blueberries (42 calories)

Total: 388 calories