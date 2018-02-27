About EatingWell

Learn more about our team of experts, our award-winning journalism and our rigorous recipe development and testing process in the EatingWell Test Kitchen.

We are based in Vermont—where the magazine was originally founded in 1990—where we are surrounded by a robust local, sustainable food culture, farm-to-table restaurants and a renowned craft beer and cider scene.

At EatingWell, our mission is to help make healthy happen every day. We provide the inspiration and information people need to make healthy eating a way of life. Our experts offer delicious recipes, balanced nutritional advice, thought-provoking stories and new ways to make healthy choices more exciting. We are about moderation and balance—not strict rules or fad diets—because for healthy eating to become a way of life, it should be accessible, sustainable, inspiring and—above all—delicious.

EatingWell's ever-growing collection of recipes and meal plans are carefully developed and rigorously tested in the EatingWell Test Kitchen by our team of culinary professionals and registered dietitians. Before we publish a recipe, it must meet three criteria:

First, it has to taste good.

Next, it needs to meet our nutrition parameters. We analyze the nutrition data of every recipe we develop and carefully consider each ingredient we call for to ensure that we are making recipes that not only taste good, but that are also good for you.

And finally, the recipe has to be dependable—meaning that when you are making it at home, the recipe is easy to follow and it works. Every time.

The EatingWell team includes industry-leading food and nutrition editors, registered dietitians, expert Test Kitchen staff and designers who produce award-winning and engaging content across multitude platforms. Our work has earned more than 50 national and international awards for writing, editing, art direction, creative marketing and publishing excellence.

Our Media Properties & Products

We publish authoritative, science-based nutrition articles and delicious, high-quality recipes across multiple award-winning platforms: our magazine in print and digital editions, our content-rich website, beautiful cookbooks, dynamic videos, engaging social media channels, e-mail newsletters and a frozen-food line.

Awards & Recognition

EatingWell's magazine, articles, website and books are consistently recognized by the industry's most prestigious institutions, having been selected as winners or finalists for countless awards, including: 30+ coveted James Beard Awards, myriad Food Writing Awards for excellence in food journalism from the International Association of Culinary Professionals—including "Publication of the Year"—and named among the top "Magazines of the Year" by Ad Age. EatingWell and its expert staff have also been featured across national media outlets, including The New York Times and NBC's "Today" show.

