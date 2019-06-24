Jobs & Internships

EatingWell is a fast-growing multimedia brand and a leading source of science-based nutrition advice, inspiring articles about food, farms and cooking, and delicious, healthy recipes. Our core mission is to make healthy eating a joyful way of life. In 2013, EatingWell was named to Advertising Age magazine's "A-List" as one of the "Top 10 Magazines of the Year." EatingWell is published 10 times a year by Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP], with a rate base of 1.7 million and more than 4.1 million readers. The brand has diversified to multiple formats, including a content-rich website that reaches over 5 million unique visitors per month, content and brand licensing, custom publishing and consumer cookbooks. Nationally known, EatingWell is located in Shelburne, Vermont, about 15 minutes south of Burlington on Route 7.