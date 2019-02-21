7-Day Budget Meal Plan & Shopping List

When you're trying to stick to a budget, meal planning and cooking at home can help you save some serious cash. In this 7-day healthy meal plan on a budget, recipes use cheap and easy-to-find ingredients to create delicious dinners for less than $3 per serving. With Americans spending, on average, $7,023 (or 12.5 percent of income) to feed a family of four annually, making more budget-friendly meals is key to cutting down on total food costs. Combine this healthy meal plan with cheap breakfast and lunch recipes to save even more during the week. Just consider us your own personal weekly meal planner!

Sunday

side shot of a halved tomato with tuna salad and melted cheese

$1.82 per serving

Budget Tip: Budget-friendly canned fish, like tuna and wild salmon, are cheap and convenient options for fast and healthy dinners on a budget. At a fraction of the price of fresh or frozen fish, you'll get the same health benefits from canned options (think healthy omega-3 fats and protein). You can still plan to check out the fish counter when you do your grocery shopping to see what fresh seafood options are on sale. Frozen fish may be the better option as it's often less expensive, and you can defrost it when you're ready to use it so you know it's fresh.

Monday

Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

$2.91 per serving

Budget Tip: Going meatless a few times a week is good for your health, good for your wallet and good for the environment. This vegetarian spaghetti squash lasagna, with 18 grams of satisfying protein and 7 grams of filling fiber, is a great budget recipe you'll turn to time and time again.

Tuesday

4582091.jpg

$1.53 per serving

Budget Tip: Fried rice with plenty of vegetables and a little meat is an obvious choice when you want to make a quick and healthy dinner that's easy on your wallet. If you have a little extra onion or half a leftover zucchini you want to use up, all the better: just throw in whatever veggie odds and ends you have in your fridge. Being versatile and using what you have on hand helps you save money and minimize food waste.

Wednesday

4589995.jpg

$1.53 per serving

Budget Tip: Canned beans are an affordable, healthy and convenient ingredient and add satisfying protein and fiber to your meals. Here, canned chickpeas replace the more-expensive chicken but still deliver satisfying Buffalo flavor. Stock up when beans go on sale and use in wraps, salads, soups, stews and more for a healthy and cheap plant protein.

Thursday

4565000.jpg

$2.56 per serving

Budget Tip: Canned black beans, precooked rice and whatever veggies you have on hand is all it takes to whip up this fast and flavorful bean and veggie taco bowl. Use pantry staples to whip up this low-cost meal and skip an extra trip to the grocery store.

Friday

4473420.jpg

$1.98 per serving

Budget Tip: Chicken often goes on sale, so when it does, stock up and keep it in your freezer. This one-pot pasta uses less-expensive and flavorful chicken thighs combined with veggies, dried herbs and cheese for a delicious and creamy one-dish dinner.

Saturday

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

$2.46 per serving