What Is Omega-3 and What Are Good Food Sources of Omega-3 Fatty Acids?

Omega-3 fats are a nutrient powerhouse, shown to improve heart health and mood. Of the omega-3s, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are the most impressive. "They are longer than other omega-3s (like alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA), so they make your cell membranes more fluid, which helps brain, eye and nerve cells function better," says Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., a spokesperson for the Institute of Food Technologists. Yet most Americans only get 100 mg a day of DHA/EPA, far short of the recommended 250 mg. Find out how you can get more.See How to Eat More Omega-3s

Natural Food Source:

Cold-Water Fish

Where's the DHA/EPA from? Wild fish make DHA/EPA from the algae they make.

Serving Size: 4 ounces

How Much? 2,085 mg (salmon), 1,110 mg (sardines), 305 mg (light tuna)

Natural Food Sources:

Seaweed (nori) & Kelp (wakame, kombu or dulse)

Where's the DHA/EPA from? Both are algae, which produce some DHA/EPA.

Serving Size: 1 ounce

How Much? 4-134 mg

Fortified Food Source: Eggs

Where's the DHA/EPA from? Chickens turn some of the omega-3s from flaxseed in their feed into DHA/EPA.

Serving Size: 1 large egg

How Much? 30-150 mg omega-3s (some of which is DHA/EPA)

Fortified Food Source: Milk

Where's the DHA/EPA from?

Serving Size:How Much? 30-50 mg

Added fish oil (anchovy & sardine) or algal oil. 1 cup

Fortified Food Source:

Peanut Butter

Where's the DHA/EPA from? Added fish oil.

Serving Size: 3 tablespoons

How Much? 32 mg

