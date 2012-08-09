Keep It Fresh Challenge
Take Our Keep It Fresh Challenge
Food needn't be high-fat to be delicious. It doesn't need to come in packages to be convenient. Take EatingWell's "Keep It Fresh" Challenge and get inspired to focus your eating around fresh, local and sustainable ingredients-and share the joys of this flavorful fresh diet with others.Tool Kit:How to Cook 20 Fresh Vegetables | 14 Foods to Buy Organic | The Best Farmers' Markets | How to Stock a Healthy Pantry | 10 Commandments of Food Safety | Our Top 50 Recipes for Summer
Keeping It Fresh: Tips, Guides, Recipes & More
Weekly Keep It Fresh Focus
Check back each week for new ideas and inspiration.
Week 1: Stock Your Fridge with Fresh Foods
Week 2: Visit a Farm or Farmers' Market
Week 3: Clean Out/Refresh Your Fridge
Week 4: Plan a Menu, Starting with One Seasonal Ingredient as Inspiration
Week 5: Host a Dinner Party
Best of Summer: Fresh Recipes
