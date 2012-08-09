Keep It Fresh Challenge

August 09, 2012
Advertisement
https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2012/08/27124103/keep_it_fresh_slide.jpg

Take Our Keep It Fresh Challenge

Food needn't be high-fat to be delicious. It doesn't need to come in packages to be convenient. Take EatingWell's "Keep It Fresh" Challenge and get inspired to focus your eating around fresh, local and sustainable ingredients-and share the joys of this flavorful fresh diet with others.Tool Kit:How to Cook 20 Fresh Vegetables | 14 Foods to Buy Organic | The Best Farmers' Markets | How to Stock a Healthy Pantry | 10 Commandments of Food Safety | Our Top 50 Recipes for Summer

Keeping It Fresh: Tips, Guides, Recipes & More

Get Weekly Tips on our Keep It Fresh Blog

Preserve the Season's Bounty

Find Farmers' Market-Fresh Recipes

Check Out Seasonal Healthy Food Guides

Weekly Keep It Fresh Focus

Check back each week for new ideas and inspiration.

Week 1: Stock Your Fridge with Fresh Foods

Week 2: Visit a Farm or Farmers' Market

Week 3: Clean Out/Refresh Your Fridge

Week 4: Plan a Menu, Starting with One Seasonal Ingredient as Inspiration

Week 5: Host a Dinner Party

Best of Summer: Fresh Recipes

Corn

Eggplant

Peaches

Raspberries

Tomatoes

Watermelon

Zucchini

Take Our Keep It Fresh Challenge

Food needn't be high-fat to be delicious. It doesn't need to come in packages to be convenient. Take EatingWell's "Keep It Fresh" Challenge and get inspired to focus your eating around fresh, local and sustainable ingredients-and share the joys of this flavorful fresh diet with others.Tool Kit:How to Cook 20 Fresh Vegetables | 14 Foods to Buy Organic | The Best Farmers' Markets | How to Stock a Healthy Pantry | 10 Commandments of Food Safety | Our Top 50 Recipes for Summer

Keeping It Fresh: Tips, Guides, Recipes & More

Get Weekly Tips on our Keep It Fresh Blog

Preserve the Season's Bounty

Find Farmers' Market-Fresh Recipes

Check Out Seasonal Healthy Food Guides

Weekly Keep It Fresh Focus

Check back each week for new ideas and inspiration.

Week 1: Stock Your Fridge with Fresh Foods

Week 2: Visit a Farm or Farmers' Market

Week 3: Clean Out/Refresh Your Fridge

Week 4: Plan a Menu, Starting with One Seasonal Ingredient as Inspiration

Week 5: Host a Dinner Party

Best of Summer: Fresh Recipes

Corn

Eggplant

Peaches

Raspberries

Tomatoes

Watermelon

Zucchini

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com