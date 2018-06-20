6 Healthy Ingredients to Supercharge Your Smoothie

Find out which healthy ingredients you should be adding your smoothie to boost the nutrition even more.

Start your day with the nutrition of a salad and the taste of dessert! Make yourself a smoothie packed with healthy vegetables, fruits and herbs-and then add a "super" ingredient-such as kombucha, flaxseeds or green tea, to deliver extra benefits. Here are 6 health-packed ingredients to supercharge your smoothie.

1. Green tea

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Pictured recipe: Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Really, what can green tea not do? The world's most popular beverage boasts cancer-fighting catechins. Those antioxidants may also help to boost your immunity. One more benefit? It may help to protect your skin from sun damage.

2. Silken tofu

Vegan Fruit Smoothie

Pictured recipe: Vegan Fruit Smoothie

Silken tofu is loaded with protein, which can help you feel full longer and curb snack attacks midmorning. If you buy calcium-set tofu, you'll also get a good dose of calcium.

3. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate Berry Smoothie

Pictured recipe: Pomegranate Berry Smoothie

Preliminary research suggests pomegranate juice helps relieve sore muscles after exercise (cherry juice is credited with the same effect, so that's another juice you could try in your smoothie). But that's not all: the antioxidants in a daily cup of pomegranate juice might help to keep free radicals from oxidizing "bad" LDL cholesterol, suggested a preliminary study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. (Oxidized LDL contributes to plaque buildup in the arteries.)

4. Kefir

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

If you haven't tried kefir, you should. It's a drinkable yogurt that's full of calcium and healthy probiotics that may help give your immune system a little extra edge.

5. Kombucha

Clean Breeze Smoothie with Kombucha

Pictured recipe: Clean Breeze Smoothie

Kombucha is a fermented tea with a fizzy "zip," offered in flavors from mango to cayenne-watermelon. Newly available in supermarkets, it has probiotics and more antioxidants than other teas.

6. Flaxseed

Berry & Flax Smoothie