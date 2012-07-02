3 must-have summer drinks to keep your skin looking healthy

We're all starting to spend more time outdoors. And that warm summer sun feels oh-so-good-until I remember the damage it could be wreaking on my skin: 90% of skin aging is caused by the sun.

Protecting yourself from UV radiation can help prevent premature skin aging. Sunscreen is still the first line of defense against sun damage (experts say slather on an ounce-about a palmful-of SPF 30 or higher and re-apply every 2 hours). And there's more you can do-the latest research suggests that three beverages may also deliver nutrients that protect your skin-as reported by Hillary Gilson in EatingWell Magazine.

Green Tea. New research in the Journal of Nutrition gives us one more reason to sip this super drink. Women who drank 4 cups of green tea per day for 12 weeks lowered their risk of sunburn by 25 percent, plus their skin density and elasticity-qualities that make skin look younger-improved. (Welcome news considering that starting in our twenties, production of collagen-a fiber that keeps skin firm-slows and dead skin cells shed less quickly.) According to the 2011 study, powerful antioxidants in green tea called catechins absorb UV light, protecting the skin.

Coffee. That morning coffee can do more than boost your energy. A 2011 study out of Harvard Medical School found that people who drink coffee are less likely to develop basal cell carcinoma (the most common type of nonmelanoma skin cancer) than those who don't. Moreover, the risk was lowest for those who drank the most-3 cups a day lowered risk by 20 percent in women and 9 percent in men. Researcher Fengju Song, Ph.D., thinks the caffeine in coffee helps reduce potentially cancerous UV-damaged cells by stimulating them to naturally die off.