The Fastest Way to Cook Corn

Find out how to microwave, grill and boil corn for three easy ways to enjoy summer’s sweetest vegetable.
Hilary Meyer Updated February 03, 2022
Pictured recipe: Garlic Butter Campfire Corn

Everyone loves sweet summer corn, but if you're in a rush, it's often not the fastest choice. It's not that it takes a long time to cook, but the shucking combined with the painstaking duty of removing all the straggling silks left on the cob makes it one of the more high-maintenance vegetables out there. Unless ... you cook it in your microwave. Yes, your microwave.

Cooking corn in the microwave eliminates pre-shucking since it's cooked right in the husk. And once it's done, the husk and silk slip right off—like magic—making it by far the fastest (and least messy!) way to cook corn. Here's how you microwave corn on the cob, plus two more great ways to perfectly cook corn on the cob.

How to Microwave Corn on the Cob

Pictured recipe: Microwave Corn on the Cob

Total time to microwave corn: 10 minutes

Place corn one at a time (in the husk, untrimmed) in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave on High for 5 minutes. Use a towel or wear gloves to transfer the corn to a cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut off the stem end, including the first row of kernels. Make sure you cut all the way through the husk. Using a towel (or wearing gloves), grasp the ear of corn from the top end and shake the ear. The cooked corn will slip right out of the husk, completely free of silks.

How to Grill Corn on the Cob

Pictured recipe: Coconut Grilled Corn

Total time to grill corn: 10 minutes

Lightly brush husked corn with olive oil. Place on a grill preheated to medium-high and grill, turning occasionally, until the kernels are lightly browned and charred in spots, 6 to 10 minutes. Keep in mind that smaller kernels cook more quickly.

How to Boil Corn on the Cob

Pictured recipe: Fresh Sweet Corn Salad

Total time to boil corn: 10 minutes

Bring a large tea kettle of water to a boil. Place husked corn in a large skillet. Pour boiling water over the corn. Turn your stove on and cook over high heat until the water returns to a boil. Immediately drain.

