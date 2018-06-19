Is It Done Yet? 4 Ways to Really Know If Your Meat Is Cooked

Have you ever taken meat off the grill and declared "dinners ready!" - only to sheepishly return minutes later to put your partially cooked steak, chicken, or burger back on the flames? Perhaps the only thing worse is trying to chew through an overcooked, tough piece of meat.

So how do you make sure that your meat is done before whisking it off the grill, or worse–overcooking it? While the most reliable way to know if your meat is really cooked is to use a thermometer, there are some other trustworthy methods to use:

1. Use a meat thermometer . . . correctly

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

When you are using a digital thermometer to check for doneness, insert the meat thermometer into the thickest part of the meat. If you're cooking meat on the bone, make sure the thermometer isn't touching bone–it's a conductor of heat and could give you a false reading. Also, know your temperatures. The USDA's recommended safe minimum internal temperatures are as follows: beef, veal, lamb and pork (steaks and roasts): 145°F; fish: 145°F; ground beef: 160°F; and poultry: 165°F.

2. Feel the meat

4526588.jpg

Pictured Recipe: Honey-Paprika-Glazed Steak & Onions

While food safety experts encourage home cooks to use thermometers, some meat-cooking aficionados like to use the "finger test" as a reference for checking for doneness. There are a couple of ways to do it, but my favorite is as follows: to know what raw meat feels like, pinch the flesh of your hand below your thumb, while your hand is relaxed. To know what medium-rare meat feels like, touch your middle finger lightly to your thumb and pinch it. To know what medium-cooked meat feels like, touch your ring finger to your thumb. To know what well-done meat feels like, touch your pinkie and thumb together. It takes some practice to master this touch-and-feel technique. So use your thermometer as a backup until you think you have the hang of the "finger test" method. (This method works best on smaller cuts of meat.)

3. Poke the meat to see if juices are red or clear

Persian Grilled Chicken

Pictured Recipe: Persian Grilled Chicken

This method applies to chicken specifically. For properly cooked chicken, if you cut into it and the juices run clear, then the chicken is fully cooked. If the juices are red or have a pinkish color, your chicken may need to be cooked a bit longer. Some home cooks don't like this method because a) you really don't want to consume chicken that is cooked below 165°F (and you wouldn't really know unless you used a thermometer or cut into it) and b) those juices that are escaping are arguably better staying in your meat to keep it moist.

4. Check the size-did the meat shrink?

fennel n apricot pork chop

Pictured Recipe: Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots