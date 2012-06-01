Shocking levels of sugar in 8 popular beverages

When New York City announced a plan to ban the sale of sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces this week, it sparked debate about the health implications and even the legality of this type of public health policy. The move by the city will prevent the sale of supersized sodas and other sugary beverages, including some fruit drinks-those that are less than 70% juice-and sweetened coffee or tea at restaurants, movie theaters and street carts. (Milk-based drinks, diet sodas, juices and drinks that deliver fewer than 25 calories per 8 ounces are unaffected by the ban.)

As a registered dietitian and associate nutrition editor of EatingWell Magazine, I think this policy draws attention to an important point-that many sweetened beverages deliver loads of unnecessary and possibly harmful calories. More than 35 percent of the added sugar in American diets comes from soda, sweetened drinks and sports drinks, so it makes sense that cutting down on these products would make a significant dent in our collective sugar intake.

High intakes of added sugars-the type that are, yes, added to foods and beverages, not sugars that naturally occur in foods like milk or fruit, for instance- are linked with increased risks for high blood pressure and high triglyceride levels, risk factors for heart disease, and may also contribute to weight gain.

For that reason, the American Heart Association has recommended a limit on how much added sugar we eat in our daily diet: 6 teaspoons (100 calories) a day for women, 9 teaspoons (150 calories) for men. As you can see from the list below, it's all too easy to overdo it on sugar when it comes in liquid form-many drinks deliver more than the recommended limit for added sugars-even when limited to 16 ounces. See how the added sugars in 16 ounces of these beverages add up:

Note: A teaspoon of sugar has 16 calories.

Pepsi

13 teaspoons of added sugars (208 calories from added sugars)

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

11 teaspoons of added sugars (176 calories from added sugars)

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst

10 teaspoons of added sugars (160 calories from added sugars)

McDonald's Sweet Tea

9 teaspoons of added sugars (144 calories from added sugars)

Fruit-Flavored Gatorade

6 teaspoons of added sugars (96 calories from added sugars)

Low-Fat Chocolate Milk

6 teaspoons of added sugars (96 calories from added sugars)

Starbucks Vanilla Nonfat Latte, Iced or Hot

4 teaspoons of added sugars (64 calories from added sugars)

Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee with Sugar