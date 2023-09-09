This Bestselling Crockpot With 21,900+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for $40 Just in Time for Fall Recipe Favorites

Make cozy, cooked-all-day tasting recipes at the turn of a knob. 

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a photo of the crock pot on sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

When the first whisper of cooler weather comes around, dishes like soups, stews and slow-cooked comfort dishes are among the strongest cravings. And one of the worst things to happen once they hit is to realize you don't have the time or the right tools to whip up those dishes.

But that's where a slow cooker comes in. All you need is a few minutes of time in the morning, and you'll have perfectly cozy recipes ready even on the busiest of days. Few brands have the same recognition for getting this important job done as Crockpot, and this bestselling model is on sale for just $40 just in time for fall.

Amazon Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Amazon

To buy: Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (was $49.99), amazon.com

This 7-quart Crockpot is any cook's dream. It has a classic slow cooker design, with an oval shaped base and a clear, glass lid, which makes it easy to monitor your foods as it cooks. The base holds a removable enameled stoneware insert, which is what heats up to cook the ingredients.

This slow cooker is incredibly easy to use—all you need to do is just pop ingredients in, plug the machine in, and use the dial on the front to choose the right temperature setting. It has four different options: off, low, high and warm.

Whether you choose between low and high will depend on the recipe you're making and the time you want to cook it for, and the warming feature is great for reheating leftovers. Plus, it also keeps food at the right temperature for as long as you need it to be, so it's great for parties, or even tailgating plans you might have planned ahead.

Thanks to the slow cooker, you'll be able to have fuss-free meals that taste like you've been cooking away all day. And, the clean up is easy, too, since the stoneware insert is completely dishwasher-safe.

This Crockpot is a true shopper favorite, and it's collected over 21,900 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, who love how simple it is to use. "It's easy to get distracted by models at a higher price point with more bells and whistles but don't overlook this simple to use, plug and play, very reliable option," one person wrote in their review, adding that its settings get the job done well and that it's easy to clean.

"Very versatile. This is a must have," a second user noted. They love using it for stews, soups, pot roasts and more. "The size is perfect! The fact that it is economical is a plus," another customer wrote. "[Not] having to go to the stove is great, thus allowing me to do other things or to just relax," they continued.

Thousands of others call out very similar sentiments, echoing that it's a reliable, easy way to achieve sunday-style cooking at just the turn of a knob. And now that it's just $40, it's a no brainer addition to the kitchen as we head into fall. Score it on sale now while you can.

Shop More Slow Cookers on Sale:

Amazon Crock-Pot 7 Quart Portable Programmable Slow Cooker with Timer
Amazon

To buy: Crockpot 7-Quart Portable Programmable Slow Cooker with Timer and Locking Lid, $69.99 (was $89.99), amazon.com

Amazon Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Quart Multi-Cooker
Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8.5-Quart Multi-Cooker, $129.99 (was $149.99), amazon.com

Amazon Crock-Pot 6 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with Timer
Amazon

To buy: Crockpot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with Timer, $59.99 (was $79.99), amazon.com

Amazon Elite Gourmet Stainless Steel Slow Cooker
Amazon

To buy: Elite Gourmet Stainless Steel Slow Cooker, $37.99 (was $42.99), amazon.com

Amazon Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Amazon

To buy: Crockpot 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $87.69 (was $99.99), amazon.com

