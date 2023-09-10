Le Creuset Just Released It's Autumn Collection, and It's Filled With Cozy Pieces That Start at Just $24

At the end of every summer, it's only natural to crave the cozy feeling of fall. From apple picking, to pumpkin carving, cozy baking and cooking and of course, Halloween—there's so much to be excited about. And you know fall is really on its way when Le Creuset debuts its themed collection.

The coveted cookware brand just dropped its awaited Autumn Collection, and it's filled with pieces that evoke all of our favorite seasonal activities. From apple cocottes to pumpkin casserole dishes and bat-patterned mugs, there's a piece for everyone with an affinity for the season. And best of all, pieces start at just $24.

Le Creuset Autumn Collection

4-Quart Pumpkin Cocotte

Le Creuset

$368, lecreuset.com

This show-stopping piece is not only functional for fall, but also deserves a permanent spot on your stovetop for its enchanting design. The 4-quart pumpkin cocotte looks just like a real pumpkin (but better) and is made with the brand's signature enameled cast iron material. It's essentially a festive Dutch oven, with its heavy-bottomed base and tight fitting lid, so you'll get a lot of use out of it for any soups, stews, or bread-baking. The handle at the top is a gold or silver (depending on your choice) finished twisted pumpkin stem, and it comes in fitting colors like persimmon orange, a cool green artichaut and a creamy meringue.

3-Quart Pumpkin Casserole

Le Creuset

$125, lecreuset.com

For a smaller pumpkin themed piece, this casserole dish is another beautiful option. It almost looks like a pie dish, with a 2-quart base, and a lid that looks just like the top of a pumpkin. It's perfect for pies, tarts, casserole dishes and sides and more. It's made with the brand's stoneware, so it's broiler-, oven- and microwave-safe. It comes in a few colors, like a rich burgundy rhone shade, a sea salt blue and a persimmon orange.

Pumpkin Butter Dish

Le Creuset

$70, lecreuset.com

Calling all butter lovers: This dish is the perfect way to keep your butter safe and contained on the countertop. It's another stoneware piece from the brand, with a cute oval-shaped dish base and a rounded, pumpkin-shaped lid. The orange shade is already sold out, but you can still grab it in sea salt blue and white if you hurry.

8-Quart Bat Stockpot

Le Creuset

$120, lecreuset.com

For when you need to bubble up mulled wine and cider, water, soups, sauces or potions—this bat stockpot will be there for the job. It's a tall, slim pot made with enameled stainless steel, so it's great at conducting the right amount of heat you need. And it has a festive pattern to boot. Coated in a dark, black shade and decorated with a flying group of bats, it's the seasonal addition all Halloween lovers have been craving. It comes with a glass lid, also adorned with a few bats for a final spooky touch.

Bat Mug

Le Creuset

$24, lecreuset.com

If you love the bat pattern, but want something a bit smaller, you'll want to check out this mug. It has the same matte-black finish with the flying bat design. At 14-ounces, it's perfect for holding some of that mulled cider, your morning coffee, hot cocoa or any other warm drink you love. It's microwave- and dishwasher-safe as well.

Enameled Cast Iron 2.5-Quart Apple Baker

Le Creuset

$134.99 (was $185), lecreuset.com

Fall is also known for the height of apple season, and Le Creuset came out with a few pieces to celebrate the tradition. This cast iron baker is shaped just like a red delicious, with the perfect red color to show for it. Since it's enameled cast iron, you can use it anywhere from the stove to the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with ease.

2.75-Quart Apple Cocotte

Le Creuset

$275, lecreuset.com

This apple cocotte is a twist on Le Creuset's classic pumpkin cocotte. Shaped just like a full, upright apple, it has a tall, 2.75-quart enameled cast iron base, with a tightfitting lid and a stem-handle on top. Its cute shape and ombre-red shade makes it the perfect seasonal addition to your table. Use it to make or heat up soups, stews, sauces and more—the options are endless with a cocotte this cute.

2-Piece Mini Apple Tart Dish Set

Le Creuset

$62, lecreuset.com

This two-piece tart dish set is the ideal pairing with the above cocotte. It comes with red and green apple-shaped dishes that are perfect for individual treats and desserts. Make mini pies, mini tarts, crumbles and more in them, since they're oven- and broiler-safe.

4-Piece Halloween Mini Bowl Set

Le Creuset

$50, lecreuset.com

This mini pinch bowl set has the cutest shapes and colors. It includes a soft blue pumpkin, a creamy white owl, an ombre black cat and a yellow crescent moon. Use them to hold salt, spices, snacks and candy, dips, sauces, condiments and whatever else you want to pop into them.

Halloween Cakelet Pan

Le Creuset

$25.20, lecreuset.com

For mini cakes, muffins, brownies and other baked goods, this cakelet pan is the perfect festive choice. It's a classic carbon steel baking pan, with 12 patterned indents to add a halloween touch to any recipe. There are three different designs in the set: a bat, pumpkin, and a ghost. It has a nonstick coating, so everything will pop out with ease once it's baked. It's oven-safe up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes with heat resistant silicone grips on each side of the pan for easier handling.