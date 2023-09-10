Shoppers Say These Knives Cut Meat & Vegetables "Like Butter"—and They're Just $12

Plus, it comes with a cutting board. 

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is an e-commerce writer for Dotdash Meredith. She is the former food and drink editor of the travel publication Matador Network.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a photo of the EatNeat Colorful Kitchen Knife Set
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Everybody needs a first knife set. Knives are a constant companion in your kitchen, the tool you might reach for more than almost any other. So whether you're looking for one for yourself, or gifting them for someone else who is just getting comfortable in the kitchen, you need to find a reliable set.

This EatNeat set of five knives adds a splash of color to your kitchen, and includes every type of knife you need for meal prep. Plus it comes with a cutting board. And right now, you can get it for 52% off at Amazon.

Amazon EatNeat Colorful Kitchen Knife Set
Amazon

To buy: EatNeat Colorful 5-Piece Knife Set, $11.98 (was $24.99), amazon.com

This EatNeat set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 4-inch paring knife, and a 5-inch utility knife. The chef's knife is ideal for chopping large vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes and carrots, while the paring knife is better for slicing apples and strawberries. Meanwhile, the utility knife is handy for slicing cheese and cutting sandwiches in half.

Each knife comes with its own protective sheath for extra protection against injury, and has a ceramic coating which prevents food from sticking to the blades. Soft grip handles make the knives more comfortable to hold for long periods, according to the brand.

And while the rainbow color scheme will certainly add a pop of personality to your kitchen, it also helps prevent cross contamination. That way, if you're slicing raw chicken breast with one knife, and chopping up herbs with another, you tell by color alone which one is which without any confusion.

These bestselling knives have more than 7,800 five-star ratings at Amazon thanks to the fact that they are a great value for the price. In fact, one shopper praised how sharp they are, writing that they cut through vegetables and meat "like butter."

Another shopper wrote that the knives are "sharp, slice well, and are easy to handle." What more could you ask for?

This surprisingly sharp knife set will become your valued nightly cooking assistant, and now that the entire set is 52% off this is the perfect time to grab it for yourself.

Shop More Knife Deals

Amazon McCook MC29 Knife Sets
Amazon

To buy: McCook 15-Piece Knife Set, $47.98 (was $129.99), amazon.com

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $25.37 (was $65), amazon.com

Amazon Mercer Culinary M20000 Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set
Amazon

To buy: Mercer Culinary 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $140 (was $179.95), amazon.com

Amazon HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife
Amazon

To buy: Henckels Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $64.95 (was $116), at amazon.com

Amazon Victorinox 6.7603 3.25 Inch Swiss Classic Paring Knife
Amazon

To buy: Victorinox 3.25-Inch Paring Knife, $6.35 (was $15.50), amazon.com

At the time of publishing, the price was $11.98.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of the HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Save $200 on This Bestelling Henckels Knife Set With 11,500+ Perfect Ratings
a collage featuring some of the Best Labor Day Kitchen Deals at Amazon
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 9 Items I'm Adding to My Kitchen This Labor Day Weekend
a collage featuring some of the Best Deals at Williams Sonoma for Labor Day
Take Over 50% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Zwilling During Williams Sonoma's Labor Day Sale
a collage featuring some of the products featured in the sale
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Deals, and These Are the Items in My Target Cart This Labor Day
a photo of a pan from EatingWell's latest cookware collection with One Skillet Easy Ground Chicken Pasta in the pot
EatingWell Just Launched a New Cookware Collection on HSN
a photo of the JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers with Lids
This Glass Food Storage Container Set Has 5,200+ Perfect Ratings—and It's 49% Off Right Now
a photo of the crock pot on sale
This Bestselling Crockpot With 21,900+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for $40 Just in Time for Fall Recipe Favorites
a photo of the Tiblue Lazy Susan 2 Pack
Amazon Shoppers Say These Lazy Susan Organizers Will 'Transform' Your Kitchen, and They're 50% Off Now
a collage featuring some of the Our Place products on sale
Our Place's Bestselling Always Pan Is Marked Down in a Massive End-of-Summer Sale
a photo of the pasta bowls on sale
The Pasta Bowls That'll Likely Replace All of Your Dinnerware Are on Double Discount
a photo of one of the adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes on sale
Nurses Swear By These Adidas Sneakers for 12 Hour Shifts—and They're Only $38 Right Now
a photo of a fish and cauliflower roasted on one of the Nordic Ware sheet pans on sale
I've Sworn By These Sheet Pans to Make Easy Dinners for Over 5 Years, and They're 32% Off Right Now
a photo of the Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5
This On-Sale Mixing Bowl Set Makes Prepping, Cooking and Storing Meals a Breeze Thanks to Its Clever Design
a photo of grapefruit on a cutting board
How to Cut a Grapefruit Three Ways (with Photos!)
a collage featuring the shoes in the running shoes roundup
Hurry—We Found Deals up to 45% Off on Hokas, Brooks, Asics, and More Sneakers for Labor Day 
a photo of Le Creuset products on sale
Le Creuset Is Slashing Prices on Cookware for Labor Day Weekend—and Prices Start at Just $7