Shoppers Say These Knives Cut Meat & Vegetables "Like Butter"—and They're Just $12

Everybody needs a first knife set. Knives are a constant companion in your kitchen, the tool you might reach for more than almost any other. So whether you're looking for one for yourself, or gifting them for someone else who is just getting comfortable in the kitchen, you need to find a reliable set.

This EatNeat set of five knives adds a splash of color to your kitchen, and includes every type of knife you need for meal prep. Plus it comes with a cutting board. And right now, you can get it for 52% off at Amazon.

To buy: EatNeat Colorful 5-Piece Knife Set, $11.98 (was $24.99), amazon.com

This EatNeat set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 4-inch paring knife, and a 5-inch utility knife. The chef's knife is ideal for chopping large vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes and carrots, while the paring knife is better for slicing apples and strawberries. Meanwhile, the utility knife is handy for slicing cheese and cutting sandwiches in half.

Each knife comes with its own protective sheath for extra protection against injury, and has a ceramic coating which prevents food from sticking to the blades. Soft grip handles make the knives more comfortable to hold for long periods, according to the brand.

And while the rainbow color scheme will certainly add a pop of personality to your kitchen, it also helps prevent cross contamination. That way, if you're slicing raw chicken breast with one knife, and chopping up herbs with another, you tell by color alone which one is which without any confusion.

These bestselling knives have more than 7,800 five-star ratings at Amazon thanks to the fact that they are a great value for the price. In fact, one shopper praised how sharp they are, writing that they cut through vegetables and meat "like butter."

Another shopper wrote that the knives are "sharp, slice well, and are easy to handle." What more could you ask for?

This surprisingly sharp knife set will become your valued nightly cooking assistant, and now that the entire set is 52% off this is the perfect time to grab it for yourself.

