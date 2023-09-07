This Glass Food Storage Container Set Has 5,200+ Perfect Ratings—and It's 49% Off Right Now

Every kitchen needs a set of food storage containers. While you can grab any old set, a sturdy pair of glass ones is arguably invaluable. They're durable, tend to resist stains and odors, plus you can use them to reheat food without worrying about them melting.

These JoyJolt containers do all of that and more, since they also feature an airtight, leak-proof design. Each set comes with 12 different sizes, and right now they're the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon.

This set comes with a variety of different shapes and sizes, making them a versatile pick for a variety of different items, whether it's meal prep, takeout leftovers or for storing produce.

In the set are four rectangular containers: 27 ounce, 17 ounce, and two 11 ounce options. There are also four square containers, including a 32 ounce, 21 ounce, and two 12 ounce containers. Lastly, the set includes four round containers, which are 32 ounce, 21 ounce, and two 13 ounce containers.

Each container base is made with borosilicate glass, and comes with matching lids made with BPA-free plastic. The lids latch onto each side of the container's base, and have a helpful silicone gasket to help keep them airtight and leak-proof. Since the base is made with glass, the containers are microwave- (excluding the lids), freezer-, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

You can score them on sale in every color (the locking tabs and silicone insert are what changes), including the black, green, gray or purple.

With over 5,200 perfect ratings, shoppers are loving just how leak-proof and versatile these containers are. "We have tried all types of containers over the years. These are by far the best quality we have ever purchased," one user wrote. "Very sturdy glass, love the size options. Wash great in the dishwasher including the lids. No staining issues on the lids after multiple uses," they added, also writing that they haven't had any spills or leaks either.

This second customer echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "I'm surprised at how much I use these containers. They are airtight, easy to clean and use. Meal prep is much easier." Others also call out how much they love the different sizes and shapes, too.

The containers are the perfect option to outfit your collection, since they're durable, leakproof and come in so many shapes and sizes. Score them now while they're up to 49% off at Amazon.

