The Pasta Bowls That'll Likely Replace All of Your Dinnerware Are on Double Discount

Published on September 1, 2023

a photo of the pasta bowls on sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

If you plan to make any of our recipes, chances are you'll need a pasta bowl. These plate-bowl hybrids have the perfect wide, shallow walled shape to hold our best salads, pastas, soups, grain bowls, oats—everything, really.

That's why shoppers love these options from Le Tauci. They're the perfect shape and size to hold plenty of different recipes. And right now, you can score a set on double discount at Amazon.

LE TAUCI Pasta Bowls 45 Ounce
Amazon

To buy: Le Tauci 4-Piece 45-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set, White, $26.99 with coupon (was $40.73), amazon.com

These pasta bowls are a dishware essential. You'll get four of them in a set, each with an 8.5 inch diameter (a 45 ounce capacity) that's perfect for the wide variety of meals you'll want to use them for.

They're the perfect depth at 2.4-inches. That, coupled with their wide diameter, makes them the ideal vessel for everything. They hold ingredients inside all in one place, and the walls of the bowl prevent anything from spilling out, making it an especially ideal choice for dishes that comes with a sauce, dressing or broth.

LE TAUCI Pasta Bowls 45 Ounce
Amazon

To buy: Le Tauci 4-Piece 45-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set, Red, $32.39 (was $35.99), amazon.com

Because of their ceramic material, these bowls are also microwave-safe, which helps remove any guesswork if you plan to use them for your morning oats, or for reheating leftovers. Cleaning up is also easy—just pop them right into the dishwasher when you're done. And if you don't need to run the dishwasher, the good news is that the smooth finish on the bowls also makes them easy to clean by hand.

They're currently on sale in a few colors, too. The crisp white shade has the highest discount, but you can also score the sleek black or the fun red shade for less.

LE TAUCI Pasta Bowls 45 Ounce
Amazon

To buy: Le Tauci 4-Piece 45-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set, Black, $32.39 (was $44.43), amazon.com

Amazon shoppers love these bowls. They're currently the number one bestseller in Amazon's list for pasta bowls, plus they have over 4,400 perfect ratings from shoppers calling out how much they love the large size and unique shape.

"These bowls will likely replace plates for most of our meals," one person wrote, adding that they love their size. Another shopper called these "perfect" for a good portion of pasta and salad, noting that they'd make great bowls for serving up side dishes, too.

"Best bowl I've ever used," a third customer stated. "It's a bowl. It's a plate. It's [my] favorite dish I've ever had," they wrote. Others note just how high quality and easy to clean they are.

If you're ready to replace nearly all of your other dinnerware, score this Le Tauci pasta bowl set while it's on sale. A bowl-plate hybrid, they're the perfect vessel for all of your favorite dishes, no matter the season.

Shop More Le Tauci Pasta Bowl Sizes on Sale:

LE TAUCI Pasta Bowls 32 Ounce
Amazon

To buy: Le Tauci 4-Piece 32-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set, White, $26.09 (was $37.02), amazon.com

LE TAUCI Pasta Bowls 32 Ounce
Amazon

To buy: Le Tauci 4-Piece 32-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set, Red, $29.69 (was $32.99), amazon.com

LE TAUCI 9.6 Inch Large Serving Bowls
Amazon

To buy: Le Tauci 2-Piece 85-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set, Red, $32.99 (was $38.26), amazon.com

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26.99.

