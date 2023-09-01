Save $200 on This Bestelling Henckels Knife Set With 11,500+ Perfect Ratings

It’s 59% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Published on September 1, 2023

a photo of the HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

From slicing up vegetables, to peeling fruits, chopping chocolate or breaking down nuts, our knives do it all. They're an irreplaceable kitchen staple that every kitchen needs. Considering just how essential they are, it makes sense to invest in them.

One brand that's well known amongst shoppers and cooks for its quality is Henckels, which makes German crafted knives. One set of the brand's knives block sets will last you years to come. And now is the absolute best time to invest in one, since you can score it for 59% off.

Amazon HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set
Amazon

To buy: Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $139.95 (was $354), amazon.com

This Henckels knife set is on sale for just under $140, and it includes 15 essential pieces that'll come in handy for most of your kitchen projects ahead. Each knife is made with German steel, which is known for its sturdy, durable and sharp design. The handles are triple riveted, which helps with the knife's balance in your hand, helping you control it more easily.

Within the set, you'll get a sturdy wooden block with a collection of both small and larger knives, along with a set of steak knives. The 3-inch paring knife and the 5-inch utility knife are perfect for cutting smaller ingredients like fruits, as well as any detail work like trimming, peeling, hulling and more. The utility knife also has a serrated finish, which makes it great for slicing through tomatoes and smaller pieces of bread or pastries.

You'll also get an 8-inch chef's knife, which has the classic rounded belly edge that makes it easy to rock over herbs, garlic and more for mincing. It also works to slice, dice or chop a variety of ingredients. For dishes that involve a lot of slicing, like soups, salads, or stew bases, the santoku knife in the set is great. It has the perfect shape to make up and down chopping motions easy, along with dimples that help release ingredients from the blade as you cut. You'll also get a big serrated knife to help cut through bread and cakes, among other ingredients. The kitchen shears are another helpful tool within the set, since they're great for trimming ingredients or cutting herbs like chives.

Best of all, maintaining these knives is easy, especially since you'll find a honing steel to sharpen them. Their stainless finish helps food slide right off, plus they won't rust or absorb odors and colors.

As the number one bestseller in Amazon's Kitchen Knife Sets list, this set has collected more than 11,500 perfect ratings from shoppers, who praise its quality and versatility. "These knives are razor sharp and make cutting a breeze," one reviewer wrote.

"This Henckels knife set is an amazing buy for the money," a second added, writing, "The look, feel, weight, construction and ergonomics are of unparalleled quality. This 15-piece set provides everything a home cook needs and then some." Others call out that they love how easy to hold these knives are, plus their finish makes them a breeze to hand-wash after each use.

These are a must have for any kitchen, since they'll make prepwork a breeze. And now's the time to get it—shop this Henckels knife set now while it's still 59% off.

