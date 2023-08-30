Healthy Lifestyle Kitchen Essentials Le Creuset Is Slashing Prices on Cookware for Labor Day Weekend—and Prices Start at Just $7 Some of my favorite pieces, including a Dutch oven and a nonstick frying pan, are on sale right now. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Brand I am a Le Creuset fanatic. The French brand makes high-quality pieces that cook as great as they look. So what's not to like? Well, there's one thing that has stopped my burgeoning collection in its tracks, and that's the often very high price tag. Thankfully, with Labor Day weekend shopping in full swing, Le Creuset announced a factory-to-table sale, where it is slashing prices on coveted pieces of cookware. From Dutch ovens to skillets and more, the brand has marked down several of my favorite pieces of cookware. So whether you have a collection or are looking to start one, keep scrolling to shop the best Le Creuset deals, with prices starting at just $7. Best Le Creuset Deals Traditional Round 4.5-Quart Dutch Oven, $234 (was $390) Traditional 9-Inch Skillet, $100 (was $175) Classic 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan, $66 (was $110) Rectangular Dish, $33.60 (was $56) Mini Bowl, $7 (was $10) Traditional Round 4.5-Quart Dutch Oven Le Creuset To buy: $234 (was $390), lecreuset.com This Dutch oven has a permanent place on my stovetop. Not only does it look beautiful, but it is the most versatile piece of cookware I own. I frequently use it for baking beans, finishing pasta in its sauce and for hearty stews when the weather cools down. It has a 4.5-quart capacity, which is plenty of room to make food for just myself and my partner. Traditional 9-Inch Skillet Le Creuset To buy: $100 (was $175), lecreuset.com There are several things I love about this skillet, but the number one feature has to be the fact that the lid from my Dutch oven fits it perfectly. This means that I can sear chicken thighs and cook them to perfection in this pan with ease. And because you can get it in a matching color, my stovetop looks like a piece of art. This 9-inch skillet is an all-around workhorse that I use for anything my Dutch oven can't handle. Classic 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan Le Creuset To buy: $66 (was $110), lecreuset.com There are few cases where I need a different pan than my cast-iron skillet, but when I do, I turn to this nonstick frying pan from Le Creuset. It's small, with just an 8-inch diameter, making it ideal for eggs or fillets of salmon. Its nonstick surface ensures that ingredients slide right out of the pan without any added oil. In addition, it's a breeze to clean. Rectangular Dish Le Creuset To buy: $33.60 (was $56), lecreuset.com Whether I'm making a casserole from leftovers or a dessert for a party, this rectangular dish is my go-to baking vessel all year round. It has a 1.8-quart capacity, so it's not huge, but it can easily fit a box of brownies or a small hash. The only problem with it is that when I bring it over to my friends' houses, they all want to keep it for themselves. Mini Bowl Le Creuset To buy: $7 (was $10) lecreuset.com I picked up this miniature bowl from Le Creuset about a year ago, and it has become one of the most versatile pieces of kitchen equipment I own. I use it frequently for mise en place (it's a great garlic bowl), but also for serving ice cream or cut up fruit. At just $7 right now, I recommend grabbing a few of them for yourself. Thank me later. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit