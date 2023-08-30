Le Creuset Is Slashing Prices on Cookware for Labor Day Weekend—and Prices Start at Just $7

Some of my favorite pieces, including a Dutch oven and a nonstick frying pan, are on sale right now.

By
Daniel Modlin
Published on August 30, 2023

I am a Le Creuset fanatic. The French brand makes high-quality pieces that cook as great as they look. So what's not to like? Well, there's one thing that has stopped my burgeoning collection in its tracks, and that's the often very high price tag.

Thankfully, with Labor Day weekend shopping in full swing, Le Creuset announced a factory-to-table sale, where it is slashing prices on coveted pieces of cookware. From Dutch ovens to skillets and more, the brand has marked down several of my favorite pieces of cookware. So whether you have a collection or are looking to start one, keep scrolling to shop the best Le Creuset deals, with prices starting at just $7.

Best Le Creuset Deals

Traditional Round 4.5-Quart Dutch Oven

To buy: $234 (was $390), lecreuset.com

This Dutch oven has a permanent place on my stovetop. Not only does it look beautiful, but it is the most versatile piece of cookware I own. I frequently use it for baking beans, finishing pasta in its sauce and for hearty stews when the weather cools down. It has a 4.5-quart capacity, which is plenty of room to make food for just myself and my partner.

Traditional 9-Inch Skillet

To buy: $100 (was $175), lecreuset.com

There are several things I love about this skillet, but the number one feature has to be the fact that the lid from my Dutch oven fits it perfectly. This means that I can sear chicken thighs and cook them to perfection in this pan with ease. And because you can get it in a matching color, my stovetop looks like a piece of art. This 9-inch skillet is an all-around workhorse that I use for anything my Dutch oven can't handle.

Classic 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan

To buy: $66 (was $110), lecreuset.com

There are few cases where I need a different pan than my cast-iron skillet, but when I do, I turn to this nonstick frying pan from Le Creuset. It's small, with just an 8-inch diameter, making it ideal for eggs or fillets of salmon. Its nonstick surface ensures that ingredients slide right out of the pan without any added oil. In addition, it's a breeze to clean.

Rectangular Dish

To buy: $33.60 (was $56), lecreuset.com

Whether I'm making a casserole from leftovers or a dessert for a party, this rectangular dish is my go-to baking vessel all year round. It has a 1.8-quart capacity, so it's not huge, but it can easily fit a box of brownies or a small hash. The only problem with it is that when I bring it over to my friends' houses, they all want to keep it for themselves.

Mini Bowl

To buy: $7 (was $10) lecreuset.com

I picked up this miniature bowl from Le Creuset about a year ago, and it has become one of the most versatile pieces of kitchen equipment I own. I use it frequently for mise en place (it's a great garlic bowl), but also for serving ice cream or cut up fruit. At just $7 right now, I recommend grabbing a few of them for yourself. Thank me later.

