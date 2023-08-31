Hurry—We Found Deals up to 45% Off on Hokas, Brooks, Asics, and More Sneakers for Labor Day 

If you're a runner or an avid walker, replacing your shoes is incredibly important to maintain proper support and recovery. But having the proper gear can take a toll on your wallet. That's where Labor Day comes in, though.

With the holiday weekend comes big savings, and one of the best things to buy on sale are those new shoes you've had your eye on. We found discounts on all of our favorite shoe brands, from Asics, to Hoka, to Brooks and Adidas, with deals up to 45% off. Shop the best deals below, with prices starting at just $38.

Best Labor Day Sneakers Deals

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Zappos

To buy: $109.95 (was $140), zappos.com

These sneakers are our Editorial Director Penelope Wall's favorite running shoes. It's the only pair she buys, even when she's training for a half marathon. They were designed to give as much stability as possible, with enough cushioning to help bounce each step back as you run. The midsole was specifically designed to help control your foot's pronation, which is key for running. Score them in tons of colors on sale at Zappos, like this grey and blue combo, this nearly all back version, or this fun light blue option.

Brooks Hyperion Tempo

To buy: from $74.97 (was $150), zappos.com

This pair of Brooks sneakers is on sale for just $74 right now. These shoes were specifically designed for fast running and working out at the gym. They have a lightweight breathable mesh upper, with what the brand calls its DNA flash midsole, which will help return energy as you run. They also have a neutral support, so they'll work for many different folks looking for a solid pair of sneakers.

Hoka Gaviota 4

Zappos

To buy: $110.50 (was $170), zappos.com

If you've been on the hunt for Hokas, look no further. These Gaviota 4s are $60 off right now. They're known for their super cushioned design, and they're the ones to buy if you love a lot of extra support at the base of your sneaker. They also have the brand's J-frame support design, which works to prevent inward rolling and overpronation. They're on sale in black and white, as well as this stylish blue and orange colorway.

Hoka Clifton 8

Zappos

To buy: $111.95 (was $140), zappos.com

The Clifton 8 from Hoka is another popular running shoe you've likely seen everywhere. These have slightly less cushion than the ones above. The midsole is lighter, and even more responsive than previous Clifton models. They're great for everyday running and walking, especially since they have extra padding around the tongue and heel, as well as extra cushioning in the footbed. Score them on sale in nine different colors right now.

Women's Salomon Aero Glide

Outdoor Voices

To buy: $109 (was $160), outdoorvoices.com

Outdoor Voices, the retailer where you can find these Salomon sneakers on sale, writes that these sneakers are "like running on marshmallows." They have a 1.4-inch heel cushion that tapers off towards the front to help catch impact as your foot hits the ground. They also have a padded, breathable upper to keep your foot in place and comfortable. Both the white and purple colorways are on sale.

Skechers Relaxed Fit D'Lux Walker Infinite Motion

To buy: from $67.99 (was $85), skechers.com

If you want a soft, breathable shoe, you should check out these Skechers while they're just $68. Not only do they come with a ton of cushioning in the sole, but they also have a relaxed fit for comfortable walks and light runs, along with an air-cooled memory foam cushion insole. They're also fully machine-washable, so you can confidently wear them outside on any trail or road knowing they're a breeze to clean up.

Adidas Terrex Voyager 21 Shoes

REI

To buy: $69.99 (was $100), rei.com

These Adidas have a super unique lace up design that sets them apart from other shoes. They weave all the way from each outer edge of the shoe in a bungee style for the most secure fit possible. The upper is lightweight and breathable, and the outsole was designed to be used on all terrains, so this is the perfect shoe if you love to run or walk in a variety of environments.

Asics Gel Venture

Amazon

To buy: from $38.24 (was $70), amazon.com

These shoes from Asics are not only a versatile pick, but they're also some of the least expensive on the list with a 54% off discount. They have a neutral cushion and support level, which means they'll be great for anything from running, to walking all day doing errands or even training. The sole of the shoe has a thoughtfully designed tread pattern to help keep you stable, and the back of the shoe has extra gel cushion to absorb impact. These shoes have over 12,000 perfect ratings on Amazon with shoppers calling our how comfortable they are.

Brooks Ghost 14

Amazon

To buy: from $87.99 (was $140), amazon.com

The Brooks Ghost 14 is an all around great shoe—so much so that multiple EatingWell editors love them (including myself). These shoes are the perfect buy if you want something light enough to run in that's also cushioned enough to soften the blow of running on pavement. They have a neutral level of cushion and support, so they're not going to be super padded or clunky. The breathable upper, high quality laces, and multiple color options make them an all-around crowd favorite.