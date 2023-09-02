Healthy Lifestyle Kitchen Essentials Take Over 50% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Zwilling During Williams Sonoma's Labor Day Sale These are the 17 best deals to shop. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Brand Labor Day marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall. And with the change in seasons, you definitely need new cookware for making seasonally-appropriate recipes. After all, fall soups, stews, bakes and roasts, are what some of us look forward to most. Thankfully, Williams Sonoma is having a massive Labor Day weekend sale, slashing prices on top brands like Le Creuset, Henckels and more. Whether you're looking for a new set of knives, some new skillets or an espresso machine, there's something for everyone here. Keep scrolling to shop the very best deals, right now. Best Overall Deals GE Profile Automatic Espresso Machine, $499.95 (was $729.95) Le Creuset Classic Skillet, $99.95 (was $175) Zwilling Set of 8 Knife Block, $199.95 (was $399.95) GreenPan 2-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $89.95 (was $124.95) Global Classic Set of 7 Knife Set, $399.95 (was $599.95) Williams Sonoma Best Appliance Deals If you've been holding out for a big sale to grab an appliance, now is the time to make your move. Right now, Williams Sonoma is marking down this air fryer from Instant Pot. It holds 10 quarts and also has six built-in functions including, air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. It also has a user-friendly design and a sleek footprint that won't take up too much room on the countertop. Williams Sonoma To buy: Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven, $129.95 (was $159.95), williams-sonoma.com You can also grab this espresso machine from GE. It comes with a built-in milk frother so you can make your favorite beverages at home, and right now it's nearly $300 off. Between that and the money you'll be saving at Starbucks, this is a deal that's too good to pass up. Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven, $129.95 (was $159.95) Cafe Bellissimo Semi Automatic Espresso Machine, $479.95 (was $579.95) Anova Precision Cooker 3.0, $149.95 (was $199.95) GE Profile Automatic Espresso Machine, $499.95 (was $729.95) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker, $529.95 (was $579.95) Williams Sonoma Best Cookware Deals Williams Sonoma is loaded with excellent cookware, and right now is the perfect chance to grab a piece of your dreams. Take for example, this Le Creuset classic skillet that's $75 off. It has an enameled cast iron coating, making it ideal for sauteing vegetables or even making pancakes. Best of all, you can grab it in the color of your choice, so it can match your kitchen, no problem. Williams Sonoma To buy: Le Creuset Classic Skillet, $99.95 (was $175), williams-sonoma.com If cast iron isn't your thing, maybe you'd be interested in this egg poacher from Demeyere. Made of stainless steel, it has four slots for eggs, so you can make them hard boiled, soft boiled or even poach them for a brunch special if you like. I would also use this for cooking noodles a la minute. Keep reading to check out the rest of the best cookware deals at Williams Sonoma right now. Le Creuset Classic Skillet, $99.95 (was $175) All-Clad D5 3-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepan, $139.95 (was $235) Demeyere Stainless Steel Egg Poacher, $59.95 (was $70) Staub Cast Iron Tomato Cocotte, $239.95 (was $320) GreenPan 2-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $89.95 (was $124.95) Staub Enameled Cast Iron Double Burner Griddle, $199.95 (was $280) Williams Sonoma Best Knife Deals Williams Sonoma is also slashing prices on knives of all varieties this weekend, so whether you need a whole new set or one specialty blade, this is the place to be. Right now you can save $100 on this Shun 8-inch chef's knife, which comes complete with a gorgeous pakkawood handle and a hornet's nest design on the blade. Williams Sonoma To buy: Shun Hikari 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $229.95 (was $329.95), williams-sonoma.com But maybe you need a new set—after all, sharp knives are essential. Look no further than this set of eight knives from Zwilling that comes complete with a nifty block to store them all. You'll get every knife you need, and they are all made with high-carbon stainless steel so they hold their razor-sharp edge for longer, according to the brand. But there are even more knife deals to shop, right below, so keep reading. Zwilling Set of 8 Knife Block, $199.95 (was $399.95) Global 7-Inch Santoku Knife, $99.95 (was $129.95) Miyabi Kiritsuke 9.5-Inch Knife, $399.95 (was $469.95) Shun Hikari 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $229.95 (was $329.95) Global Classic Set of 7 Knife Set, $399.95 (was $599.95) Zwilling 6-Inch Cleaver, $199.95 (was $219.95)