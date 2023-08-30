I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 9 Items I'm Adding to My Kitchen This Labor Day Weekend

It is my job to look for kitchen products that make life easier, and to try them out to see if they actually do. Tough job, right? Well, someone's gotta do it, and there is nothing I look forward to more than big sale weekends. After all, here is where you can grab everything you need for your kitchen at a discount.

Well, right now is one of those times. Amazon is slashing prices across its kitchen section for Labor Day weekend. There's something for everyone: There's overnight oat containers, personal blenders, cast iron skillets—the list goes on. I've taken the pleasure of rounding up nine deals I'm personally shopping for this weekend, and here's the best part: Prices start at just $8.

Editor-Favorite Labor Day Weekend Deals

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $24.90 (was $40.75), amazon.com

It is my humble opinion that every home should have at least one (if not two) cast iron skillets. And I couldn't recommend Lodge enough. While there are a lot of pricier cast iron skillets out there, this one gives you the most bang for your buck. Measuring 10.25 inches in diameter, it heats evenly and is ideal for cooking just about anything (especially cozy dinners as we head toward fall). Now that it's on sale, well, I'm thinking I'm going to add another one to my stovetop.

All-Clad 2-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Amazon

To buy: $69.95 (was $109.98), amazon.com

All-Clad makes some of the best cookware pieces out there, but the problem is they are often quite expensive. Right now, you can add this two-piece set to your cart for just over $30 each, which is practically a steal. You get an 8-inch pan and a 10-inch pan, ideal for cooking eggs, sauteing vegetables and so much more.

Nutribullet Personal Blender

Amazon

To buy: $55.64 (was $69.99), amazon.com

Even though summer's practically over, I'm still going to drink smoothies for the foreseeable future. This personal blender has a 24-ounce capacity and is ideal for smoothies, salsas and plenty more. I love that it measures 6.58 by 11.61 by 12.28 inches so I can easily store it away when I'm not using it. And now that it's on sale, I recommend you add one to your kitchen pronto.

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: $139.95 (was $345), amazon.com

Henckels is a renowned brand for knives, but the prices can be high. Right now, this 15-piece set is over 50% off, and perfect if your kitchen needs a restock like mine does. You'll get every knife you could ever need like a chef's knife, a santoku, a paring knife, plus shears and more. Best of all, each one matches (I love this because I have knives from five different brands right now), and looks wonderfully sleek in the included wooden block.

Rubbermaid 4-Piece Produce Savers

Amazon

To buy: $18.99 (was $26.99), amazon.com

I recently added a set of these produce savers to my kitchen, and now that they are on sale, I recommend you do the same. Each set comes with two containers, one that is great for whole heads of lettuce, and one that I personally use for berries. They are essentially storage containers that keep things fresh for longer periods of time. Like, I've never had a head of lettuce stay crispy-crunchy for two weeks—have you?

Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: $87.95 (was $99), amazon.com

This little milk frother has saved me so much money over the years, and now it might save you some, beyond being on sale. All I do is pour milk in and it froths it up, so I can pour it on top of espresso for a cappuccino every morning. I've been going to Starbucks less, drinking more coffee, and saving money. It's a winning combination.

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $79.90 (was $133), amazon.com

Now is also the perfect time to grab a Dutch oven, both because there's a great one on sale, and because it's perfect for fall recipes. This 6-quart option from Lodge comes with a tight-fitting lid and is on sale in a variety of colors, so you can match it to your style. With an enameled coating over the cast iron, it's practically nonstick, too.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: $226 (was $249.95), amazon.com

This food processor is ideal for baking pies, chopping herbs and so much more, and if you don't have one in your kitchen, now is the perfect time to grab one. It has a 14-cup capacity and a simple on-and-off switch, as well as a pulse option. It doesn't get much better than Cuisinart when it comes to food processors, so add this to your cart, and quickly.

Xigugo Overnight Oats Containers

Amazon

To buy: $7.99 (was $9.99), amazon.com

Ever since I grabbed these overnight oat containers at Amazon, my mornings have been smoother than ever. Each one holds 16 ounces and has a tight-fitting lid so my overnight oats don't end up all over my backpack on the way to the office. But here's the best part: Each container comes with a spoon and a slot to hold the spoon, so you're never without a utensil. For $8 for two of these, it's an absolute must.