Nurses Swear By These Adidas Sneakers for 12 Hour Shifts—and They're Only $38 Right Now

They have over 62,800 perfect ratings. 

August 29, 2023

a photo of one of the adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes on sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Everyone needs a trusty pair of sneakers. From walking around the neighborhood, to running errands, or running for exercise—they're a must. And when it comes to picking out the right pair, comfort is essential.

The best shoe is breathable, airy, yet supportive enough to help with every step. That's the main reason these Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 sneakers have collected over 62,800 perfect ratings at Amazon. In fact, they're so comfortable that even nurses swear by them to cushion their busy days. And right now, they're up to 49% off, depending on the color you pick.

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

To buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Cloud White/Core Black, from $38.47 (was $75), amazon.com

Weighting no more than a pound and a half each, these shoes are meant to be lightweight, according to the brand. They feature a cloudfoam midsole to help absorb impact from each step, with extra cushion towards the heel. The sole itself also has slight traction to help you move, whether you're on the road or you're walking around at work.

Inside of the shoe is a memory foam sockliner to take the cushion-like feel up a level. The textile upper is lightweight and mesh-like for breathability, plus it's made with at least 50% recycled materials as an added bonus.

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

To buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Cloud White/Grey Two, from $46.14 (was $75), amazon.com

The laces themselves are also neat, since they weave at the top of the sole for the perfect amount of support without suffocating your feet. The upper tongue and high back also help provide a little extra support without overwhelming the ankle area.

Overall, these are the perfect shoes for anything, from running to walking, even to working. They come in tons of colors, though the cloud white and core black colorway has the highest discount. Score them in anything from this nearly all white shade, to this black and pink shade also on sale.

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

To buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Black/Iron Metallic/Team Real Magenta, $38.47 (was $75), amazon.com

With over 62,800 perfect ratings and the number one spot on Amazon's bestsellers list for road running shoes, shoppers are consistently calling out how lightweight and comfortable these shoes are. "I love these shoes because they are lightweight compared to other shoes I have bought in the past which are more bulky, have a little extra cushion, and are [four times] more expensive," one shopper who works long shifts as a nurse wrote, calling them the "perfect lightweight shoes."

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

To buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, White/Black/Pulse Mint, from $35.91 (was $75), amazon.com

"These shoes are so adorable and comfy! Super lightweight and sporty, perfect for a walk or 12 hour nursing shifts," another shopper noted. A third customer even called them "light as air," adding that they're true to size and are great quality, especially for the price. Other nurses also love that its design, especially the upper ankle support, make these shoes even more comfortable for long days and workouts.

For the ultimate level of comfort (and style), shop these Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 sneakers now while they're as low as $38.

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

To buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Off White/Orbit Green/Sandy Beige Metallic, from $40 (was $75), amazon.com

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

To buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Black/Black/Sandy Beige, from $48.38 (was $75), amazon.com

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38.47.

