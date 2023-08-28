I Finally Bought This Popular Salad Spinner and I Can't Believe It Took Me So Long

As someone who eats a salad literally everyday, I've seen it all, especially after being a CSA member for many years. Dirt on my lettuce, the occasional fly or aphid. Though I'd painstakingly clean my lettuce one leaf at a time whenever I needed to, I never really thought I needed a salad spinner.

That is until this summer, when I found a rogue caterpillar in my salad. I took to Amazon, and added the one product our test kitchen recommends above allstraight to my cart: The OXO Salad Spinner. According to Amazon, 30,000 of these have sold in the last month alone (including me). You can also count me as one of the 23,000 folks who'd give this seemingly unassuming tool a perfect rating, too.

Amazon

To buy: OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner, $29.99, amazon.com

A salad spinner is essentially just what it sounds like — after rinsing fresh produce it spins a perforated bowl to help you clean and dry it. This OXO model in particular comes with a few different parts including a 6-quart plastic bowl and the colander insert that nests right inside of the base bowl, which is made with a lightweight plastic material.

The lid of the salad spinner fits snugly on top, essentially flush to the bowl. The pop-up pump on top sets the spinner in motion, and an additional button stops the spinner from moving. Personally, I love how sleek this spinner is. Not only does it look nice, but it's also designed well enough to make it very easy to use.

I just add chopped lettuce into the colander, wash it really well in the sink, then pop it right back into the base. I give it a few spins once the lid is on, and et voilà, I have dry, clean (bug and dirt free) lettuce to use.

Before I bought the OXO salad spinner, I'd rinse every single leaf one by one in the sink, patting it dry with a tea towel. Since it's such a tedious process and I make salads everyday, I hardly wanted to be thorough. This simple tool makes my everyday lunch so much less arduous, and for that the $30 price tag is worth it alone. It helps that it genuinely works well.

My lettuce is cleaner than ever, since it's much easier to clean it with the colander tool. The biggest difference of all is that it actually does dry it for you. Not only did watery lettuce make my salad soggy, but it also caused the dressing to slide right off. I'm enjoying my salads so much more because of the spinners results. It's also great for other produce too, I've used it for herbs as well as fruit like cherries.

This salad spinner is lot easier to clean than it looks. I clean the pieces by hand, though all of it is top-rack dishwasher safe. The lid also comes apart in case any lettuce pieces get caught, so it really is super fuss-free. You lock the pump on top with a little tab that's right next to it, so I can stow it away in my cabinet without it fitting awkwardly.

At this point I'm not sure why I didn't buy this OXO salad spinner sooner. Perhaps it was laziness, though that should've been even more of a clear sign that I needed it. Don't wait like me, and score this essential tool now for easier, tastier salads ahead.

