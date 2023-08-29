I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Deals, and These Are the Items in My Target Cart This Labor Day

I chose a job where I write about kitchen products for hours every day, so it stands to reason that I am also a collector of cookware, whether it be cast iron skillets or cake pans. And as a result, my cabinets and countertops are packed. And yet when I spot a deal on a new product that I haven't tried yet, I can't resist grabbing it for myself.

That's why I have been eagerly awaiting Labor Day sales all year long—not only is it time for the last vacation of the summer, but it's a great time to stock up on kitchen products I have been coveting. This year, I'm headed over to Target, where cookware and appliances are discounted as much as 70% off.

The retailer slashed prices on some of my favorite brands, like Staub, Cuisinart, Henckels and more. I can't wait to finally get my hands on the kitchen tools I have been eyeing for a while now, from a countertop ice maker to a fresh set of knives. And with prices starting at just $25, you'll want to check out all of my eight favorite deals from Target's Labor Day sale.

Best Editor-Loved Labor Day Deals at Target

Staub 10-Inch Cast Iron Fry Pan

Target

To buy: Staub 10-Inch Cast Iron Fry Pan, $199.95 (was $286), target.com

Sure, I might already own a cast iron pan or two (okay, four) but none with this the iconic Staub enameled cast iron exterior. Not only does it look stylish and elegant, but it's just as effective as traditional cast iron: the surface is naturally nonstick and retains heat like a pro. And although it looks beautiful, it's still tough enough to use every night, whether you're baking a berry pie, frying eggs or searing pork chops.

Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set

Target

To buy: Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set, $199.95 (was $657), target.com

A new set of knives is one of those kitchen tools that it's always okay to invest in. Because you'll use them almost every day, they need to stay reliably sharp—and Henckels knives do just that. This 14-piece set is a head-turning 70% off right now, and comes with six steak knives, a paring knife, chef's knife, bread knife and more.

Plus the block features self-sharpening slots for extra convenience. German-forged Henckels knives have ergonomic handles to help ease chopping fatigue, have a balanced and lightweight feel, so that both seasoned homecooks and those who have less experience can use them comfortably.

Brentwood 6.5-Cup Food Processor

Target

To buy: Brentwood 6.5-Cup Food Processor, $49.99 (was 69.99), target.com

Truth be told, I am running out of space to store all my appliances—not that will stop me from grabbing this compact Brentwood food processor. Not only is it now just $50 (affordable when it comes to food processors) but it measures just 6 by 7.5 by 12.25 inches, so it won't take up much of the limited counter space I have left. It offers a faster method for chopping up fresh herbs, onions, carrots and other vegetables, taking some of the stress out of meal prep—and it can even whip up a fresh tomato salsa in a pinch.

Staub Cast Iron French Oven

Target

To buy: Staub Cast Iron French Oven, $349.95 (was $514), target.com

I already own a Dutch oven, this Staub French oven (also known as a cocotte) is a must-have addition to my cookware collection. This French oven has an enamel coating over the cast iron, but it serves all the same functions as a traditional raw cast iron Dutch oven.

The signature feature of this Staub version is its domed lid. According to the brand, it gives the French oven self-basting abilities, locking in moisture so you never end up with a dried-out finished product. Add to that the enamel interior, which can achieve an excellent sear, and this French oven will come in handy for cooking roast chicken or pot roast.

Cuisinart 6-Quart Stainless Steel Stockpot

Target

To buy: Cuisinart 6-Quart Stainless Steel Stockpot,$41.24 (was $54.99), target.com

One type of dish I want to cook more this fall and winter is vegetable soups and stews, and to do that, I need a large, durable stock pot. The Cuisinart 6-quart stock pot is stainless steel, which heats up quickly and retains heat over time, making it the perfect vessel for not just soup, but slow-cooked pasta sauce and beef bone broth. And I love that it has wide handles on either side so it's easy to lift off the stove. A reliable stock pot like this one is a cold-weather cooking necessity.

JoyJolt Glass Pitcher

Target

To buy: JoyJolt Glass Pitcher, $24.95 (was $51.95), target.com

One kitchen product that has been sitting in a cabinet for years is my plastic pitcher. In the summers, I use it frequently for cold brew and iced tea and by now the inside is stained. A perfect replacement is this JoyJolt borosilicate glass pitcher. Not only is it 52% off, but it has a spacious 50-ounce capacity. It can also hold not just chilled beverages but steaming hot tea too, which will come handy this fall. My favorite part is that I can just wipe it clean, so I don't need to worry about leftover residue ruining the interior over time.

Crockpot Express 6-Quart Slow Cooker

Target

To buy: JoyJolt Glass Pitcher, 109.99 (was $129.99), target.com

I know, I know, I am the last person to board the slow cooker train, but I just might be adding this Crockpot to my shopping cart this Labor Day. I'm intrigued by its ability to sear salmon filets, slow-cook pasta sauce, mac and cheese or carrots and potatoes. Its oval shape is specifically designed to fit larger cuts of meat, like ribs, and it even comes with a self-clean function. In short, this appliance is all about convenience and making even elaborate dinners effortless to prepare.

Wandor Countertop Ice Maker

Target

To buy: Wandor Countertop Ice Maker, 109.99 (was $129.99), target.com

I love to host dinner parties, which is why I've been eyeing an ice maker for a while now. I like that this one is compact enough to fit on my countertop, and it works quickly: it can produce ice in just 13 minutes, or a total of 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours. That's more than enough ice to keep my friends' drinks fresh. I also appreciate that you can choose between small or large ice cube sizes, and the 6-foot power cord is long enough for me to use inside, or outside by the pool next summer, too.