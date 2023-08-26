Target's Fall-Themed Mugs Will Make Chilly Mornings Extra Cozy This Year—and Prices Start at $4

Pumpkin spice season is synonymous with fall. And even if you're not a fan of the popular coffee flavor, cooler weather means it's time to swap our iced drinks for warm and cozy ones like hot lattes, tea, and cocoa. With that said, having a festive mug to sip from makes the experience all the better—especially if you prefer drinking your coffee in the comfort of your home.

Unsurprisingly, Target's kitchen and home sections are already teeming with autumnal-themed items, and we've got our eyes on adorable (and affordable!) mugs featuring sayings like 'Hello Fall' and 'Warm and Cozy,' as well as a Halloween-inspired pack of four at just $5 apiece. And if you want a neutral set that still embodies the season's homey aesthetic, consider this $8 set of two mugs from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia in a unique shape and glazed finish.

Keep scrolling to see our top coffee mug picks at Target to sip your favorite fall drinks from this coming season and beyond.

Fall-Themed Mugs at Target

If you're a fan of Halloween (or the holiday's signature colors), this four-pack of black and orange mugs makes for the perfect vessels for hot cider and everyday coffee. The 13-ounce cups allow for generous pours and are just as suitable for cold drinks as they are for warm ones. One reviewer called them a "must-have for cozy fall dining," noting that people should "definitely get these while they are still available."

Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Stoneware Coffee Mug

Featuring two of our favorite words to describe the upcoming seasons—warm and cozy—this mug is a no-brainer. And if you love this simple yet charming mug, consider these other fall-themed options from the brand that include sayings like 'Sweater Weather,' 'Hello Fall,' and 'Pumpkin Spice.' Any of these would be a great addition to a gift basket for newlyweds and first-time homeowners.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stoneware Reactive Glaze Mug Set

You can't go wrong with anything in Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's collection, and this shopper-loved $8 mug set is one example of why the brand is praised for its affordable, quality pieces. The microwave- and dishwasher-safe stoneware mugs have a speckled design with a reactive glass finish, which in this case, resembles a roasted marshmallow—perfect for fall. One of the many reviewers who left a five-star rating wrote they are their "favorite coffee cups," adding that they often "get compliments on them" from guests. Unfortunately, the single mug option is out of stock, but honestly, two well-made mugs for $4 apiece is a steal.

Transpac Ceramic White Harvest Jewel Tone Pumpkin Mug

It doesn't get much more festive than this pumpkin-shaped coffee mug for fall, except for when a healthy version of the pumpkin spice latte is inside. And thanks to the elegant white and gold design, you can display it on your countertop when it's not in use. Keep scrolling to see more autumnal-themed mugs available at Target to add your favorites to your coffee cup collection.

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Orange Metal Coffee Mug

Sweet Water Decor Hello Pumpkin Gold Tile Coffee Mug

Sango Four-Pack Siterra Painters Palette Mugs

