I've Sworn By These Sheet Pans to Make Easy Dinners for Over 5 Years, and They're 32% Off Right Now

Sheet pans are one of those kitchen pieces that go unnoticed, yet they're relied on for so many tasks. From quick dinners to cookies, there aren't many other tools that can do what these flat heat-holding trays do. I should know, I've used this three-piece set from Nordic Ware for over five years.

With three different sizes and a durable construction that's lasted through thick and thin, I'd be nothing in the kitchen without them (dramatic, though honestly, it'd cut my favorite recipes in half). They're a great buy even at their regular price, but, with a 32% off discount, I'd say they should be in your cart already.

To buy: Nordic Ware 3-Piece Baker's Delight Sheet Pan Set, $34.99 (was $51.80), amazon.com

When you've worked in professional kitchens like me, you realize just how essential it is to have a variety of sheet pan sizes at home. So the moment I moved home, I ordered this three-piece aluminum set. The metal is great for holding and maintaining an even level of heat, and the top of the pans have a nice shiny coating that is fairly nonstick, though I still love to use parchment from time to time, depending on what I'm baking.

You'll find a large pan that's 17.25 by 12 by roughly 1 inches. This is what I use most, for my favorite one-pan weeknight meals, sides like fries or for baking treats like cookies and scones. The set also includes a slightly smaller pan that's about 15 by 11 by 1 inches, which is great if I'm making one person meals.

I also love it for when I might want to separate what I'm baking, and use the larger tray for sweet potato fries, and this mid-sized tray for proteins. The smallest tray is just about 12 by 9 by 1 inches, and I love to use it for toasting up nuts and seeds, roasting a small amount of produce, keeping pancakes warm while I keep cooking more or anything else that'll fit on it, really.

Though I've owned these pans for years and use them weekly, they still look just as good as new, with very minimal wear. Their steel rims keep them from rusting or warping, and I find the shiny coating prevents most foods from sticking, which helps keep them in tip-top-shape. I also find that they're a breeze to clean, even when I don't line them with parchment or another material. It's truly the perfect, fuss-free way to go about any recipe I might be after.

You and I both know it — every kitchen needs a good set of sheet pans. You can't go wrong with this one, especially if you plan to make any one of our top sheet-pan recipes. Shop the Nordic Ware 3-Piece Bakers Delight Set now while it's 32% off.

