Our Place's Bestselling Always Pan Is Marked Down in a Massive End-of-Summer Sale

Although we might not want to admit it, the end of summer is fast approaching. But there is good news: Autumn brings with it so many cozy meals that we can't wait to cook, like sweet potato and black bean chili and roasted portobello mushrooms. And to do that, you're going to need new cookware that is up to the task of preparing nightly dinners—which is why we're so excited about Our Place's Goodbye Summer Sale.

Right now is the perfect time to stock up on Our Place cookware, because you can save up to 40% off on tons of bestselling products, including the Always Pan 2.0 or a stylish set of tableware. Here, we highlighted seven of the best deals from the sale that you need to grab before you start cooking your favorite fall dinners.

Best Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale Deals

Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

To buy: $112 (was $150), fromourplace.com

This multifunctional pan is famous for a reason. Not only is the matte finish photogenic enough for Instagram, but it's also one of the hardest workers in the kitchen. According to the brand, it is versatile enough to braise or sear meat, steam or saute vegetables and even fry, bake or roast any other ingredients you throw its way. It's about 1.5-inches deeper than traditional frying pans, which expands its functionality, and it comes with both a steamer basket and a wooden spatula. This might be the only frying pan you'll ever need, making it a worthwhile investment that will save you both money and space in the long term.

Perfect Pot

Our Place

To buy: $123 (was $165), fromourplace.com

The Perfect Pot is another fall cooking essential, because it's handy for preparing stews, noodle soups and even roast a whole chicken—the 5.5-quart size is ideal for parties and big family dinners. Plus, it comes with a tray that fits at the bottom of the pot and can steam vegetables and shrimp, just for starters. The dome-shaped lid also features a built-in strainer, so you don't need an additional colander to use it. Another appealing feature that sets it apart from other Dutch ovens is that it's much lighter, making it easier to transfer from the stove to the oven.

Cast Iron Hot Grill

Our Place

To buy: $71 (was $95), fromourplace.com

If you're looking for a tool to give you that perfect sear on a steak, or perfectly melt the cheese on a sandwich, try the cast iron hot grill. This 14-inch pan lets you grill indoors, so it's perfect for when the weather cools down and you move the outdoor grill back into the garage. Achieve those tantalizing grill marks on roasted peppers, tortillas and spears of zucchini—you can even use the cast iron Perfect Pot as a lid to bake an entire loaf of bread on it.

Everyone's Invited Tableware Collection

Our Place

To buy: $435 (was $645), fromourplace.com

This 36-piece tableware collection is made from glazed ceramic stoneware and has a raw-edged finish for a rustic, minimalist look. The set comes with every piece you need to outfit your kitchen for years to come, especially if you enjoy hosting dinner parties: Four mugs, two deep bowls for shareable portions of pasta, salad, or snacks, two servings platters, four mini bowls that are perfect for dinner prep, four min plates, four demi bowls and plates for everyday meals like cereal or a fried egg, four medium-sized bowls and plates and four full-sized plates.

Oven Pan

Our Place

To buy: $93 (was $125), fromourplace.com

This oven pan is another hardworking, space-saving piece of Our Place cookware. First, it can be used as a sheet pan in the oven, preparing full meals like sausage and peppers or salmon filets with sweet potato and broccoli. However, it also does double-duty as a stove top griddle. Measuring 20.9- by 11.8- by 1.8-inches, it's just the right size to whip up big weekend brunches of fried eggs, bacon and pancakes.

Fully Prepped Knife Bundle

Our Place

To buy: $198 (was $265), fromourplace.com

Anyone who is serious about cooking knows that the right set of knives can transform your experience. This trio of Our Place knives will seriously cut down on clutter in the utensil drawer because it provides all the essentials: a chef's knife for everyday meal prep like chopping vegetables, a serrated knife for slicing through bread and meat and a delicate paring knife for peeling fruit and mincing garlic. The comfortable handles make these knives easy to handle—and the set comes with a sleek walnut wood cutting board.

Ultimate Cookware Set

Our Place

To buy: $456 (was $760), fromourplace.com

Think of this cookware set as an investment from which you will prepare decades of meals. It includes every piece of cookware you need to prepare delicious meals every night, effortlessly: a mini- and full-sized Always Pan and Perfect Pot, oven pan and three ceramic baking dishes. These pieces are beloved for their versatility, easy-release nonstick coating and stylish look—and if you fall in love with them too, it might just be the last cookware set you ever buy.