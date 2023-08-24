Every kitchen needs a set of mixing bowls. They're essential for exactly what the name suggests—from mixing together recipes like breakfast quiche, a batch of muffins, or a salad. But if you get the right ones, they'll do all that and more. Just like this Wildone mixing bowl set.

Not only does this five-bowl set nest and come in various sizes, but you'll also get a lid for each, plus three different grating attachments to shred, slice, or grate ingredients right into the bowl. Now that it's on sale for as low as $34, it's a kitchen essential that's well worth picking up.

In the set, you'll find five stainless steel bowls. Each bowl has a rubber bottom to keep it from moving or sliding around, plus they all have quart and liter measurements marked along the inside for easier prepping.

The largest bowl is 5 quarts in size, so it is perfect for mixing large batters, salads, grains and other dishes with ease. You'll also get four other sizes, including a 3-, 2-, 1.5- and .63-quart bowl. The different sizes make it easy to mix up multiple things at once, like your dry and liquid ingredients for baked goods, or for something your dressing and greens for a salad.

Aside from mixing and tossing recipes, they're great for storing leftovers or large batch meal-prep items like grains and sides. Each bowl comes with a tight-fitting low-profile lid to keep whatever's inside fresh and protected. The lid for the largest bowl also comes with a removable center to fit any of the three attachments. There's a fine grater, which is perfect for harder cheeses, spices, garlic, ginger, carrots and more. You'll also find a thicker shredder blade for ingredients like softer cheeses, zucchini and apples. The third attachment is a slicer, which is great for vegetables like radishes and cucumbers, or for potatoes.

Because they're made with stainless steel, they're easy to clean, don't stain and don't absorb odors, so you can use them for sweet to savory recipes without any worry. The silicone lid and non-slip base come in a variety of shades to make each set different. For the lowest price, pick up the black colorway, or go for gray, khaki, or multicolor.

The set has upwards of 9,400 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, who also call out how helpful these are for prepping dishes from start to finish. "I have had these for a few months, and I'm about to replace all my mixing bowls with these," one person wrote in their review, adding, "I like that I can prep my food and store it in the same bowl."

"We've been shredding our own cheeses, and these bowls really help keep the mess away," a second user wrote. They continued to say that they love to use them for baking and cooking, plus they love the added perk of etched measurements and lids.

"This is probably one of my favorite kitchen purchases thus far," one person wrote. "[The] bowls are thick and sturdy, not flimsy and thin like other stainless steel bowls I've bought in the past. I use them for everything," they added.

No matter if you're mixing icings, cake batter, waffle batter, prepping salads, salsas, sides or storing leftovers, these are the perfect bowls to help you through the entire process from start to finish. Pick up a set of your own now while it's on double discount.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34.39.