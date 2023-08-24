This On-Sale Mixing Bowl Set Makes Prepping, Cooking and Storing Meals a Breeze Thanks to Its Clever Design

It has 9,400 perfect ratings. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a photo of the Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Every kitchen needs a set of mixing bowls. They're essential for exactly what the name suggests—from mixing together recipes like breakfast quiche, a batch of muffins, or a salad. But if you get the right ones, they'll do all that and more. Just like this Wildone mixing bowl set.

Not only does this five-bowl set nest and come in various sizes, but you'll also get a lid for each, plus three different grating attachments to shred, slice, or grate ingredients right into the bowl. Now that it's on sale for as low as $34, it's a kitchen essential that's well worth picking up.

Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5, Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls
Amazon

To buy: Wildone 5-Piece Mixing Bowls Set with Accessories, Black, $34.39 with coupon (was $49.99), amazon.com

In the set, you'll find five stainless steel bowls. Each bowl has a rubber bottom to keep it from moving or sliding around, plus they all have quart and liter measurements marked along the inside for easier prepping.

The largest bowl is 5 quarts in size, so it is perfect for mixing large batters, salads, grains and other dishes with ease. You'll also get four other sizes, including a 3-, 2-, 1.5- and .63-quart bowl. The different sizes make it easy to mix up multiple things at once, like your dry and liquid ingredients for baked goods, or for something your dressing and greens for a salad.

Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5, Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls
Amazon

To buy: Wildone 5-Piece Mixing Bowls Set with Accessories, Gray, $35.24 with coupon (was $46.99), amazon.com

Aside from mixing and tossing recipes, they're great for storing leftovers or large batch meal-prep items like grains and sides. Each bowl comes with a tight-fitting low-profile lid to keep whatever's inside fresh and protected. The lid for the largest bowl also comes with a removable center to fit any of the three attachments. There's a fine grater, which is perfect for harder cheeses, spices, garlic, ginger, carrots and more. You'll also find a thicker shredder blade for ingredients like softer cheeses, zucchini and apples. The third attachment is a slicer, which is great for vegetables like radishes and cucumbers, or for potatoes.

Because they're made with stainless steel, they're easy to clean, don't stain and don't absorb odors, so you can use them for sweet to savory recipes without any worry. The silicone lid and non-slip base come in a variety of shades to make each set different. For the lowest price, pick up the black colorway, or go for gray, khaki, or multicolor.

Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5, Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls
Amazon

To buy: Wildone 5-Piece Mixing Bowls Set with Accessories, Multi, $35.24 with coupon (was $44.99), amazon.com

The set has upwards of 9,400 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, who also call out how helpful these are for prepping dishes from start to finish. "I have had these for a few months, and I'm about to replace all my mixing bowls with these," one person wrote in their review, adding, "I like that I can prep my food and store it in the same bowl."

"We've been shredding our own cheeses, and these bowls really help keep the mess away," a second user wrote. They continued to say that they love to use them for baking and cooking, plus they love the added perk of etched measurements and lids.

Wildone Mixing Bowls Set of 5, Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls
Amazon

To buy: Wildone 5-Piece Mixing Bowls Set with Accessories, Khaki, $36.94 with coupon (was $55.99), amazon.com

"This is probably one of my favorite kitchen purchases thus far," one person wrote. "[The] bowls are thick and sturdy, not flimsy and thin like other stainless steel bowls I've bought in the past. I use them for everything," they added.

No matter if you're mixing icings, cake batter, waffle batter, prepping salads, salsas, sides or storing leftovers, these are the perfect bowls to help you through the entire process from start to finish. Pick up a set of your own now while it's on double discount.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34.39.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a collage of All Clad cookware featured in the round up
We Found Williams Sonoma's Secret Sale Section and All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 45% Off
a photo of the DOWAN 5.8" Deep Soup Bowls & Cereal Bowls
These Breakfast Bowls with 3,700+ Perfect Ratings Are Just the 'Right Size and Depth' for Every Meal from Oats to Cereal and More
Cucumber Vinegar Salad
This Has Been My Secret Tool to Making (and Eating) More Salads
a collage featuring some products in the Nordstroms Fall Inspiration Collection
From Le Creuset Mugs to Staub Dutch Ovens, Nordstrom's Fall 2023 Collection Is Filled With Cozy Kitchen and Home Inspiration
a photo of some of the products featured in the OXO Meal Prep Containers Sale
OXO's Divided Container Is Perfect for Meal-Prep Lunches, Plus 7 More On-Sale Food Storage Containers We Love
a photo of the Black and Decker Compact Food Processor
This Food Chopper Is the 'Best Thing for Chopping Onions' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's Only $20
a photo of AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser
You May Be Storing Your Olive Oil Wrong—Here's the $10 Solution
a collage featuring the Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster, KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper, and the Staub Cast Iron 2.75-Quart Round Cocotte
I Write About Kitchen Products for a Living—These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Most Excited About
a photo of the MIYCOO Lunch Bag
Amazon Shoppers Love This Now-$20 Insulated Lunch Box That 'Keeps Drinks Cold All Day'
a photo of the Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0 on sale
Herbs Going Bad Fast? Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Containers That Keep Herbs 'Fresh for Weeks,' and They're 40% Off
a side by side of Joanna Gaines and her new products
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products From Joanna Gaines' Fall Target Collection
a photo of one of the composite bins mentioned in the article
The 5 Best Kitchen Compost Bins That Won't Make Your Kitchen Smell
a photo of a Costco storefront
The 7 Best Sale Items at Costco in July
a photo of a pan from EatingWell's latest cookware collection with One Skillet Easy Ground Chicken Pasta in the pot
EatingWell Just Launched a New Cookware Collection on HSN
a photo of a Costco storefront
The 14 Best Sale Items at Costco in December
Viking 3-Ply Stainless Steel Oval Roaster With Rack, Emile Henry Ruffled Pie Dish, aand Viking Tri-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set on a designed bakground
I'm Snagging These 3 Kitchen Items for Thanksgiving While They're Still on Sale