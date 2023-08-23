Amazon Shoppers Say These Lazy Susan Organizers Will 'Transform' Your Kitchen, and They're 50% Off Now

When you're serious about cooking, the seasonings and spices start to pile up. Maybe you want to try different styles of paprika (there's sweet, smoked, and spicy), or you just stocked up healthy oils to cook with, in addition to the many bottles of olive oil you already own. All this experimentation with different flavors makes cooking fun, but it also causes clutter. But don't worry, you don't need to cut down on your favorite ingredients.

Instead, grab these lazy Susan storage containers. They are the perfect place to keep condiments, cooking oil, and spices, and right now a set of two is 50% off at Amazon.

To buy: $19.99 (was $39.99); amazon.com

These lazy Susan turntables stand 3 inches tall and have a 9-inch diameter, so they can fit a wide variety of bottles and jars. Anything from oil dispensers to spice jars to condiments, like bottled ketchup and soy sauce, can fit inside. And the containers' high walls prevent items from sliding around, so you don't have to worry about your ingredients toppling over and causing even more mess.

They also spin 360 degrees, so that with a flick of your wrist, you can access exactly what you're looking for—no more rummaging through a crowded cabinet, or reaching all the way in the back, for the right ingredient. And they fit anywhere, from your cabinets to your counter, and even inside your refrigerator.

These organizers can make a real difference in how you navigate your kitchen. Not only will they make it easier to find what you're looking for, but an organized space can make cooking less stressful. You could even buy a couple sets, and organize not just healthy spices and herbs, but baking and cleaning supplies, and canned food and beverages as well.

Amazon shoppers agree that these lazy Susan containers helped them achieve a tidier kitchen, giving them more than 2,180 perfect ratings.

One shopper wrote that with just two of these containers, their "horrible under-the-kitchen-sink mess was tamed," and that they were "amazed by how many cleaning supplies fit in it and become way more accessible."

Another reviewer uses them for spices and canned goods, and wrote that they "transformed" their kitchen, making "everything is so much easier to find."

These lazy Susan containers are the key to a mess-free space—and at 55% off, this is the perfect time to pick up a pair.

