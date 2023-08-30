To help you find that just-right pair of running shoes, we researched a ton of sneakers, sifted through reviews, talked with experts, and even road-tested running shoes to bring you this list. Speaking of pulling double duty—some of these winners also made our list of best walking shoes .

So what's that mean for you? You likely don't need to own separate shoes for running races, gym workouts, and long runs. But what you do need is the right pair of shoes that can carry you through the mileage, so that you can reap the plentiful benefits of running, which extend to both your body and your mind . "Running is a higher-impact activity and the longer-term effects on our joints in our feet, ankles, knees, hips and spinal joints can be quite serious over time," says Ethan Ciment, D.P.M. , Founder and Medical Director at Chelsea Foot and Ankle, located in New York City. But you can mitigate the impact that running has on your body, and that mitigation starts with what you put on your feet.

Let's take what we know about today's running shoes to the streets. "Running in a heavier training shoe and then racing in a lightweight flexible shoe has been the status quo since the running boom of the 1970s up until the last 5 years or so," says Betsy Suda , owner of Suda's FitFoot Mobile Athletic Shoe Store (a specialty shoe store) in Gainesville, Florida. "Recent advancements in foam technology and other polymers in shoes has made everyday training shoes rather light without sacrificing cushioning."

When we put a newer model to the test— the Asics Gel Kayano 29 —we found it to be an incredibly stable running shoe. The shoe felt very supportive along all sides.

The Asics Gel Kayano 28 is one of the few trainers available in both wide and extra wide sizes, making it a superb choice for runners with wide feet. This versatile shoe has some stability for over-pronators, but neutral runners with wide feet can run in it, too. A foam midsole makes this a soft and comfortable shoe, and gel pods at the heel and forefoot offer plenty of shock absorption. Runners will find this shoe suitable for both long and short distances.

What to know: Some runners may have trouble locating their desired size and width.

Our tests found this shoe to be extremely cushioned and forgiving, making it one of the most supportive on the market (Altra's Innovarch and Guiderail technologies wrap around arches to prevent excess pronation and aid in foot support). The Via Olympus also has a wider toe box than some of the other Altra models and that extra space made a noticeable difference during our tests. Overall, we found these shoes to be a reprieve from the grind for those with plantar fasciitis.

The brand's signature cushioning–also known as a zero-drop heel-to-toe difference–is a big reason why one of our experts selected this brand for those suffering from the extremely painful condition of plantar fasciitis. It helps to take pressure off of the ball of the foot, where plantar fasciitis can afflict runners. Based on that recommendation, we put the Via Olympus model to the test.

What we like: Cushioning and a zero-drop heel-to-toe difference make this shoe a salve for those with plantar fasciitis.

Another perk: they're durable. When we tested a newer model—the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 —we found the quality of the materials to be top-notch with very little wear and tear after a full month's worth of running in them.

Flat-footed runners can find some relief in the Adrenaline, a shoe that offers light stability and foot alignment. This shoe is best used as an everyday running sneaker, helping to correct problematic running issues like over-pronation and generalized foot pain—and doing it comfortably. The Adrenaline is a tried-and-true Brooks shoe, and it's hard not to see it as a runner's classic. It also made our list for best walking shoes .

What to know: This shoe is not specifically designed for flat-footed people, but it doesn't have overt arch support so works well for people with flat feet.

These shoes don't feel heavy despite the cushioning. Foam in the midsole offers extra support for those amping up their mileage. They are, however, on the pricier side of this list, which may be a deal-breaker for some runners.

A classic ASICS model, the GEL-Nimbus 25 is a durable shoe with considerable cushioning that can cater to both established athletes and new-to-the-game runners. The Pure-GEL technology offers a soft ride that prevents runners from sinking in too much; there's still enough bounce to help propel into the next step, which is especially important on longer runs, when propulsion starts to drag. During testing, we found these shoes actually relieved some common knee and calf tightness thanks to the cushioning. But one runner found the cushioning to be a little too much.

What to know: It's one of our pricier recommendations and may have too much cushion for some.

What we like: A cushioned, supportive shoe that is great for the steady repetition of the road.

All in all, a great shoe for medium-to-hard trails! But, as noted with the other Nike shoe, the Pegasus Trail 4 GTX also tends to run small and we recommend sizing up.

The "GTX" signifier on these trail shoes refers to GORE-TEX, and these shoes are waterproof–up until the laces, that is. Take these grippy, amply cushioned shoes through shallow puddles and potholes to your heart's delight, but be mindful of deeper water, since they are not entirely waterproof. A stretchy collar does help shield against additional off-roading material, and these shoes are breathable and even suitable for pavement, should you wish to transition. In fact, we tested them on various terrains (from gravel to dirt to pavement and even a treadmill) and found them incredibly comfortable and stable with both heel and arch support.

What to know: These shoes are not completely waterproof, so keep this in mind as you approach hazards on the road.

This versatile shoe transitions well from road to trail to gym to other types of surfaces (sand, wood, gravel) and is an excellent all-purpose shoe for those who prefer to keep the running closet to a minimum. It also falls right in the middle, as far as price is concerned, making it a worthwhile consideration if you're looking for a brand that you may want to stick with for a while.

Saucony remains one of the top choices when it comes to overall performance and the Ride 15 is an improvement over the previous model. The midsole now has more air, which means better bounce and spring—aka a lighter ride for runners. When we recently tested the Saucony Ride 16 , we found this model is also bouncy (but not too much cushion) and lightweight.

What to know: This is a neutral shoe, and it may not be a fit for people who overpronate.

What we like: An excellent all-purpose shoe with versatility that will work on many different surfaces.

The Bottom Line: The Best Running Shoes for Men

Our top overall pick, the Saucony Ride 15 (view at Amazon), is a versatile, comfortable shoe that suits most neutral runners—and has a price point that falls in the middle of this list. We also liked the ASICS GEL-Nimbus 25 (view at Amazon), a cushioned, supportive shoe that is a great choice for road runners (e.g., most of us), and especially if you're running for distance.

Choosing a Running Shoe

Fit

For fit there is a "literal 'rule of thumb'," says Suda.

"Runners will want about a thumb's width from the longest toe to the edge of the toe box," says Ethan Ciment, D.P.M., Founder and Medical Director at Chelsea Foot and Ankle in New York. This prevents your toes from jamming the end of the shoe which leads to bruising under the toenail and toenail loss. There should also be room on both sides of the foot to the widest point. "If you wiggle your toes and any of them are contacting the edge of the shoe, it's too tight," says Ciment.

Stability and Responsiveness

The ideal running shoe should balance shock absorption and cushioning with support and responsiveness. "Structured cushioning is what I tell my patients they should be looking for," says Ciment. "This means that you feel less impact on your feet and joints when running, but you don't feel like you're walking or running on a cloud, a trampoline, or in a bouncy house. Your feet should feel well supported and yet cushioned at the same time."

Comfort

Running shoes should be comfortable–and they should be comfortable from day one. "The materials in running shoes need no real break-in time," says Suda. "If they pinch, sinch, rub, tug, or feel off, try something else. There are so many great options in footwear that really no one should compromise comfort."

Our Search for the Best Men's Running Shoe

In searching for the best men's running shoes, we interviewed a podiatrist and specialty shoe store owner for their recommendations on specific running shoe brands and styles, as well as their best advice on how to shop for a running shoe. We also put some of the running shoes to the test and asked runners to test each shoe's fit, comfort, cushioning, responsiveness, stability, quality of materials and overall value before we finalized our list.

Common Questions

What shoe brand is best for running?

No one brand is best for all people, says Suda, but there are some recommendations that can be made based on a runner's specific needs. "If you suffer from foot pain or balance issues, or have hard-to-fit feet Altra brand shoes are often a good match," says Suda. "If a runner is just looking for a great running experience and has no "issues," I pull Saucony brand shoes."

Should you size up or down in running shoes?

Size up in running shoes, says Suda. "Take your dress shoe size and add at least a half size," she says. For runners with a wider foot or a high instep, she recommends adding a full size. Remember, the width of your thumb—laying perpendicular to the end of your longest toe—should be the amount of space at the end of the shoe. And you should be able to wiggle your toes within the toe box.

About Us

Hannah Selinger is an eight-time marathoner and James Beard Award-nominated writer. She interviewed a podiatrist and specialty shoe store owner, and with their experience and expertise, determined the best running shoes for men. Some of the recommended running shoes were also road-tested tested by us and so we included those insights. The article was reviewed by Brierley Horton, M.S., R.D., Senior Commerce Editor, who has 15 years of experience reporting, writing, and editing nutrition and health content.