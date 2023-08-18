These Allbirds Are the Most Comfortable Running Shoes I Own, and They're on Rare Sale Right Now

I've gotten so old (29) that when I exercise, I don't have to stop because I'm tired. Instead, I have to stop because everything—and I mean everything—hurts. The pain is excruciating, and there are few times it's worse than when I'm running. First, it's my shoulders (weird, right?), then all down my back, then my shins start to feel like they are going to snap in half like a piece of plywood.

But don't worry about me, I've found a solution, and it is much easier on my wallet than constant massage. It's a pair of sneakers: Allbirds. And right now, the brand's sale section is stocked with deals, including my go-to pair at nearly half off.

Allbirds

To buy: Men's Tree Runners, $53 (was $105), allbirds.com

The Allbird Tree Runners, which are on sale in men's and women's, are the most comfortable pair of shoes I own, and it's not even close. The shoes are ideal for walking, running, existing as a human being, and I'd bet they are ideal for existing as an alien, too. Altogether, they are a versatile shoe that is sturdy enough for exercise, yet fashionable enough for a white tablecloth meal. Name another shoe that can do that—you can't.

The shoes are made from a lightweight eucalyptus fiber, which means you might not want to wear them around koalas, however, around non-marsupials, this means that you get a breathable shoe that essentially wicks sweat. The midsole is made from sugarcane and is perfectly bouncy, so much so that I can spend all day on my feet if I need to. I rarely do, but if I needed to, I could.

Allbirds

To buy: Women's Tree Runners, $53 (was $105), allbirds.com

Take it from Associate Food Editor Alex Loh who is clearly much more active than me because she still goes to concerts where you have to stand the entire time. Still, she said that these shoes made the experience bearable, and suggested I try it for myself.

"These sneakers held up well thanks to the comfortable padding inside," she told me. She added that one thing she loves beyond the shoes making it easier to stand is how roomy they are. "I no longer feel like my toes are being pinched like past sneakers have felt." Bottom line, they have become her "favorite everyday sneakers."

I couldn't agree more. And while I haven't worn them at a concert, I have worn them at the gym, walking through the city and just walking my dog around the corner. The blend of style and performance is unlike any other shoe I've ever worn. But here's the best part: Nothing hurts anymore. Actually, that isn't true. But things hurt less, much less. And all we can ask for in life is progress.

So grab a pair for yourself. At nearly half off, this is a chance to make your life a little more comfortable. And who knows, you might even find they're the perfect concert shoe.

More Comfy Shoe Deals at Allbird:

Allbirds

To buy: Men's Wool Runners, $33 (was $110), allbirds.com

Allbirds

To buy: Women's Canvas Pacers, $64 (was $110), allbirds.com

Allbirds

To buy: Women's Trail Runners, $84 (was $140), allbirds.com

Allbirds

To buy: Men's Wool Loungers, $33 (was $110), allbirds.com

Allbirds

To buy: Women's Tree Dashers, $79 (was $135), allbirds.com