Healthy Lifestyle These Allbirds Are the Most Comfortable Running Shoes I Own, and They're on Rare Sale Right Now Grab a pair for yourself. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Brand I've gotten so old (29) that when I exercise, I don't have to stop because I'm tired. Instead, I have to stop because everything—and I mean everything—hurts. The pain is excruciating, and there are few times it's worse than when I'm running. First, it's my shoulders (weird, right?), then all down my back, then my shins start to feel like they are going to snap in half like a piece of plywood. But don't worry about me, I've found a solution, and it is much easier on my wallet than constant massage. It's a pair of sneakers: Allbirds. And right now, the brand's sale section is stocked with deals, including my go-to pair at nearly half off. Allbirds To buy: Men's Tree Runners, $53 (was $105), allbirds.com The Allbird Tree Runners, which are on sale in men's and women's, are the most comfortable pair of shoes I own, and it's not even close. The shoes are ideal for walking, running, existing as a human being, and I'd bet they are ideal for existing as an alien, too. Altogether, they are a versatile shoe that is sturdy enough for exercise, yet fashionable enough for a white tablecloth meal. Name another shoe that can do that—you can't. The shoes are made from a lightweight eucalyptus fiber, which means you might not want to wear them around koalas, however, around non-marsupials, this means that you get a breathable shoe that essentially wicks sweat. The midsole is made from sugarcane and is perfectly bouncy, so much so that I can spend all day on my feet if I need to. I rarely do, but if I needed to, I could. Allbirds To buy: Women's Tree Runners, $53 (was $105), allbirds.com Take it from Associate Food Editor Alex Loh who is clearly much more active than me because she still goes to concerts where you have to stand the entire time. Still, she said that these shoes made the experience bearable, and suggested I try it for myself. "These sneakers held up well thanks to the comfortable padding inside," she told me. She added that one thing she loves beyond the shoes making it easier to stand is how roomy they are. "I no longer feel like my toes are being pinched like past sneakers have felt." Bottom line, they have become her "favorite everyday sneakers." I couldn't agree more. And while I haven't worn them at a concert, I have worn them at the gym, walking through the city and just walking my dog around the corner. The blend of style and performance is unlike any other shoe I've ever worn. But here's the best part: Nothing hurts anymore. Actually, that isn't true. But things hurt less, much less. And all we can ask for in life is progress. So grab a pair for yourself. At nearly half off, this is a chance to make your life a little more comfortable. And who knows, you might even find they're the perfect concert shoe. More Comfy Shoe Deals at Allbird: Allbirds To buy: Men's Wool Runners, $33 (was $110), allbirds.com Allbirds To buy: Women's Canvas Pacers, $64 (was $110), allbirds.com Allbirds To buy: Women's Trail Runners, $84 (was $140), allbirds.com Allbirds To buy: Men's Wool Loungers, $33 (was $110), allbirds.com Allbirds To buy: Women's Tree Dashers, $79 (was $135), allbirds.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit