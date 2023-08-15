Lululemon Just Launched Its Most Versatile Sneaker Yet

For some people, one form of exercise is their shtick. For others, sticking to one type can get boring, so they fill their week with a bunch of different types of movement, from running, to strength training to high intensity classes. If you like to do it all, you need a pair of sneakers that can, too.

That's what makes Lululemon's most recent launch so special. The brand just came out with the Chargefeel 2, a sneaker that's designed for running and training. The idea is you just need one (very sleek) sneaker, for everything exercise related.

lululemon

To buy: Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Workout Shoe, $138, lululemon.com

These sneakers are do-it-all sneakers, and it's all thanks to their thoughtfully designed shape and balance. They have an updated dual-foam cushioning at the base for better recoil, extra support at the heel to help absorb impact from running, plus an even more breathable mesh upper that's snug enough to give extra stability. The shoes lean neutral, so there's enough cushion for running, but also enough stability for training. After conducting a variety of foot scans, the brand pressure mapped the shoe so they were able to accurately add additional traction where most folks' step meets the ground.

lululemon

To buy: Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Workout Shoe, $148, lululemon.com

They're available in a low style, where the shoe starts below the ankle, as well as a mid design, where the shoe has an additional sock-like upper that wraps around the ankle. But whichever style you choose, this is the perfect shoe if you want a little bit more control with each movement. And because of the flexible material it's made from, it won't be so tight that it's constricting.

Both styles are available in Women's sizes between 5 and 12, with half sizes included. The low version comes in four colors, like this all white, or this clay, peach, and sunset colorway. The mid version comes in three colors, like this similar white and cream combo, or this palm, sage, and white combo.

With an updated design that makes every exercise seamless, this is the shoe to get. Go from an afternoon run, to a gym session, all the way to family errands without any worry. Shop the brand new Chargefeel 2 shoes now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $138.