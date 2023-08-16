This Water Bottle Organizer Is 'the Best Invention Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers

Grab one for $20. 

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is an e-commerce writer for Dotdash Meredith. She is the former food and drink editor of the travel publication Matador Network.

Published on August 16, 2023

a photo of the water bottle organizer
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

I have a bit of a water bottle collecting habit—and I recently added a Hydro Flask and a Stanley tumbler to my collection. Serveware, mugs and glasses take up all the space in my cabinets, and so my many water bottles and tumblers get tossed into drawers, or take up the limited counter space that I do have. Sound familiar? Then let me introduce you to the storage solution that might just transform your space.

This YouCopia organizer rack will not only declutter your cabinets and countertops, but it will also give you easy access to all your water bottles. And right now it's on sale for $20 at Amazon.

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle and Travel Mug Cabinet Organizer, Adjustable Storage Rack for Kitchen Organization, 3-Shelf
Amazon

To buy: YouCopia Water Bottle Organizer, $19.99 (was $24.99); amazon.com

It comes with a base and two shelves (which actually creates a third shelf on top for extra storage) and it fits large capacity bottles, as well as travel tumblers and those with handles (up to 15 total pounds). You place the water bottles on their sides, and grooved shelves stop them from rolling off the racks. And it measures 7.5- by 11.4- by 9.1-inches, specific dimensions that were designed to fit not just on the counter, but inside most standard cabinets.

One big benefit of this organizer rack, outside of the fact that it will instantly declutter your counter, is that it takes just minutes to assemble and doesn't require any tools to do so. Plus, it's customizable, so if you have smaller cabinets, you adjust the shelves so that they're close together.

And with the tops of the water bottles facing out, you can easily grab exactly what you're looking for—whether it's the water bottle you use at the gym or the tumbler you keep in the car when you're running errands. No more rummaging around your cabinets searching in vain for the one bottle you actually want that's hidden behind a jumble of cookware.

For Amazon shoppers who want to make more space in their cabinets, this rack has been a blessing—more than 5,400 of them have given it a perfect rating. In fact, one shopper called it the "best invention ever," for organizing water bottles.

Another shopper who thinks that reusable water bottles "are such a pain to store," wrote that "this storage rack efficiently eliminates the problem."

If you're tired of losing water bottles at the back of your cabinets, this storage rack is a must-have. $20 isn't too high a price to pay for peace of mind—and a tidy kitchen.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

