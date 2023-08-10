These Breakfast Bowls with 3,700+ Perfect Ratings Are Just the 'Right Size and Depth' for Every Meal from Oats to Cereal and More

Breakfast is home to some of the tastiest bowl foods, which are dishes that are often layered or are more liquid-based, like Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl, Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowls and Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats. But, there's nothing worse than having to mix or spoon those dishes around as you eat them, just to have ingredients fly out the sides, especially in the morning.

A deep, sturdy bowl can help you pile on the toppings, without making any mess. This is one of the main reasons why Amazon shoppers love these Dowan extra-deep bowls for every breakfast meal they make. And a set of four is as low as $25 right now, depending on the color you choose.

These porcelain bowls have a deep, narrow shape that measures at 3.5-inches tall, and just short of 6-inches tall. With extra volume than average bowls, the bowl's taller walls make them perfect for dishes that are layered or contain more liquid, since you can fill it up without worrying about spilling. Fill it with savory breakfast hashes complete with fried eggs, or opt for oatmeal with toppings, there's no limit to what you can put in these bowls (so long as it's not more than 30-ounces).

These bowls are microwave-, oven-, dishwasher- and refrigerator-safe. And they're still lightweight and small enough that they're easy to hold from the bottom with your hand. This is key if you like to eat your breakfast comfortably on the couch or on your porch or deck.

They come in chic, simple colors like white, black or blue, along with a fun multi-colored option too. With 3,700 perfect ratings, shoppers love the quality for the price point. "For the price it's such a great item—microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, sturdy, and it feels so great to have a deep bowl of cereal and not fear the milk spilling out," one shopper wrote. Another user called out that they've owned the set for a year, and each bowl still looks as good as new even after using them and running them through the dishwasher constantly.

"These are just the right size and depth, and I'm very happy to have breakfast without dealing with an oatmeal mess," a third customer wrote. A fourth shopper added that these bowls are "perfect," calling them "the bowls you imagined having all your life."

If you love bowl-friendly breakfasts like we do, you absolutely need a set of these deep bowls in your life. No more fussy, messy breakfasts ahead. Shop them now on Amazon.

