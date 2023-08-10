Tomato Season Is the Best Season—and Here's the Best Knife to Slice Them With

We all have our favorite seasons. Some like winter because of the snow and maybe even the holidays, while others prefer fall for the crisp leaves. As for me? My favorite is summer, and it has nothing to do with being outdoors, swimming or any of that nonsense. I love summer because it's tomato season.

There is nothing better than a juicy tomato, but unless you're going to be a maniac and bite into it like an apple (desperate times), you need the right knife to cut them. After all, pick the wrong one and all of those delicious juices come splashing out onto your cutting board. That's why after years of searching, I'm proud to present you with the best knife for cutting any tomato. Best of all, it's just $20 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Henckels 8-Inch Bread Knife, $19.95 (was $25); amazon.com

The first thing you'll notice about this knife is the same thing my partner noticed: It's a bread knife. Your subsequent question might be, why are you using a bread knife on tomatoes? It's not a new thing though. Because tomatoes have a slippery skin and are essentially orbs of juice ready to splatter, you need both a sharp knife and a knife that gives you traction. This knife, with its serrations, does just that.

Beyond being 8-inches, serrated, made with stainless steel, being well-balanced and all of those important things, none of those features were why I bought it. I bought it because it's made by Henckels, a brand that has been making knives for 100 years, and at a high quality. But even despite this high quality (which I certainly received), the price point on this knife is extremely low at just $20. And that's important for more reasons than one.

The thing about serrated knives is that they are really difficult to sharpen. Even if you bring it to your professional knife sharpener, it'll be a trial for them. This is why I prefer to buy serrated knives at a lower cost: They are still high quality, but I'm not upset that I can't sharpen them once they're dull. Still, this one has far exceeded my expectations: I've had it for two years now, and used it on hundreds of tomatoes and loaves of bread in between (and during tomato season). Still, it maintains a razor sharp edge that delivers precise slices every time.

So whether you're making a caprese salad or a BLT, you need this knife. It makes buying those heirloom tomatoes at the farmers' market well-worth it. And at just $20, it's practically a steal.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.