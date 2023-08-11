We Found Williams Sonoma's Secret Sale Section and All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 45% Off

Every cookware collection could use a refresh. And there are few better options to stock than All-Clad. After all, the brand has an esteemed reputation for making some of the most high-performing stainless steel options.

But maybe it is because they are so acclaimed that the price of these pans is always fairly steep. We always keep a lookout for sales from the brand, and we just found a great one. Right now, there are dozens of All-Clad pieces hiding in Williams Sonoma's sale section. We rounded up the best ones on sale, from skillets to full cookware sets, ready to add to your kitchen ASAP.

Best All-Clad Deals at Williams Sonoma

If this is your first time buying an All-Clad stainless steel pan, the D3 covered fry pan is the one to grab. Since it's part of the D3 line, it has a slightly lower price tag than other lines like D5 and copper (which have more layers of metal), but is still plenty effective. This pan has three-layers of metal cladded together: aluminum in the inner core, and the outer top and bottom layer stainless steel. The aluminum core helps the pan heat up quickly, and hold heat evenly. Altogether, you'll get a versatile pan that's oven-safe up to 600°F.

The skillet is a great place to start since you'll be able to sear up everything, whether it's salmon, chicken or vegetables. It comes with a lid just in case you need to steam or let anything bubble, like a pasta sauce. There are two sizes on sale, a 10-inch or 12-inch—your choice comes down to how many people you usually cook for.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Traditional Covered Fry Pan, from $99.95 (was $180), williams-sonoma.com

If you already love stainless steel and want to add to your collection, this D5 essential pan is a great pick. It has five layers of alternating stainless steel and aluminum for even more heat conduction. It's a hybrid between a skillet and a pot, with a deeper rounded base than you'd typically find on a frying pan. And because of this unique shape, it's ideal for one-pan meals like stir-fry, pastas, soups or sides.

The opening of the pan is still wide enough to be able to saute or sear a variety of items, but rounded enough to easily stir and keep large batches of food tucked in. Right now, it's on sale in the 4-quart and 6-quart size.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: D5 Stainless-Steel Essential Pan, from $179.95 (was $300), williams-sonoma.com

This helpful pot and ladle set is also on sale, and will come in handy as we approach fall (or if you're already in the mood for chili). It's a D5 piece, so the added layers will help cook mirepoix perfectly, and the high walls help heat your soup evenly and fortify it as you let it simmer away. Not only will you get the 6-quart pot base, but you'll also get a nice lid, and a matching ladle to go along with it.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: D5 Stainless-Steel Ultimate Soup Pot with Ladle, $199.95 (was $349.95), williams-sonoma.com

And for the ultimate splurge, this 10-piece D3 cookware set is nearly 40% off right now. It comes with nearly every piece of stainless steel cookware you'd need, including: an 8-inch and 10-inch fry pan, a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, a 3-quart saute pan with a lid, a 3-quart saucepot with a lid and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid. Right now, it's $430 off, making the set truly tough to pass up.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: 10-Piece D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Cookware Set, $699.95 (was $1,130), williams-sonoma.com

It's time to set your kitchen up for success and pick up the All-Clad pans you've always wanted. Shop these options and more at Williams Sonoma, or keep scrolling for even more deals below.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: D5 3-Quart Stainless-Steel Saucepan, $139.95 with code COOK30 (was $235)

Williams Sonoma

To buy: 2-Piece D5 Stainless-Steel Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $199.95 (was $335), williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: 6-Quart Gourmet Accessories Pasta Pot, $99.95 (was $150), williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: D5 Stainless-Steel Nonstick Omelette Pan, from $99.95 (was $160), williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: D5 Stainless-Steel Nonstick Covered Fry Pan, from $139.95 (was $210), williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Stainless-Steel Roasting Pan with Rack, from $159.95 (was $260), williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: 2-Piece D5 Stainless-Steel French Skillets, $199.95 (was $300), williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: 5-Quart Copper Core Deep Sauté Pan, $249.95 (was $455), williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Butter Warmer, $70 (was $105), williams-sonoma.com